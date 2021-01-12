Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester City – Brighton will be a pleasing game on the eye on Wednesday (start time 1pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as Pep Guardiola and Graham Potter love their teams to dictate the tempo.

These teams are in very different situations heading into this game with Man City surging up the table and are 14 games unbeaten in all competitions, while Brighton have only won twice so far this season and are hovering just about the relegation zone.

Guardiola and City have a few games in hand and are all of a sudden the massive title favorites after a slow start to the season which saw them struggle to score goals. Scoring goals is still a big problem for the Seagulls, as Potter’s side play some lovely stuff but just don’t convert enough of the chances they create.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester City – Brighton.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Team news

Manchester City are without Sergio Aguero, who is self-isolating after being in close contacted to someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake are out, so John Stones and Ruben Dias will play at center back again, while Ederson is available to play.

Brighton have Danny Welbeck, Aaron Connolly and Tariq Lamptey out injured, plus Adam Lallana is struggling to be fit and Yves Bissouma will miss out as he’s suspended.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Manchester City (-625) are the heavy favorites and Brighton (+1400) are huge underdogs. Brighton could frustrate City, and a draw is handsomely priced at +650.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

This will be an easy win for Manchester City. Defensively they’ve improved and Brighton struggle to score. Going forward, City are in a much better spot than they were at the start of the season. Manchester City 3-0 Brighton.

How to watch Manchester City – Brighton stream and start time

Kick off: Wednesday, 1pm ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Premier League news Sheffield United – Newcastle: How to watch, stream live, team news,... Transfer news: Ramos to Manchester United; Tomori to Milan NBC Sports to air 2020-21 FA Women’s Super League

Follow @JPW_NBCSports