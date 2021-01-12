In the latest transfer news Sergio Ramos to Manchester United is reported, while Fikayo Tomori to AC Milan is another one to keep an eye on.

Starting with the latest Ramos chatter, let’s see what this report says about where the Real Madrid and Spain legend could end up.

Would Sergio Ramos to Manchester United make sense?

Ramos, 34, has now been linked with a move to Tottenham, Manchester City, Liverpool and now Manchester United during the January transfer window.

You can tell he’s in contract negotiations with Real Madrid, right!? On a serious note, contract talks are not going well and Ramos’ 16-season stay at Los Blancos seems likely to come to an end this summer.

It is believed he was a lengthy new contract but Real are only offering him a one-year deal on his current contract which expires this summer.

According to a report in Italy from Calciomercato, Ramos to Manchester United could happen as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to bring in more quality at center back. PSG and Juventus also want to sign Ramos.

This sort of move goes against United’s general recruitment policy under Solskjaer, as usually he wants to buy young, British talent. But as we’ve seen with Edinson Cavani, the arrival of a vastly experienced superstar can have huge impacts other than just their play on the pitch.

Cavani has helped Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and others up their games, and United certainly look a little slapdash at center back. Harry Maguire has been solid enough but Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof have been inconsistent and injury prone.

Signing Ramos would be a stop-gap solution, as United want to sign Dayot Upamecano, but perhaps Ramos would bring that nous which will be needed as United aim to become a team which gets past the semifinal of competitions and will start to seriously challenge for trophies again.

Fikayo Tomori to AC Milan would be a very good move

It wasn’t that long ago that Fikayo Tomori was a regular for Chelsea and he had a standout first half of the 2019-20 season with the Blues.

The England international has fallen way down the pecking order at Chelsea since, as Frank Lampard has preferred Thiago Silva and Kurt Zouma at center back this season with Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen his next two in line.

According to our partners at Sky in Italy, AC Milan want to sign Tomori on loan in January and here’s what Frank Lampard said recently about Tomori’s situation at Chelsea.

“The situation with Fikayo is kind of open at the moment. There’s a possibility he could be going on loan to get games somewhere else. That would have to be the right solution for him and the club,” Lampard said.

Tomori, 23, needs game time to keep his development going and he showed plenty of promise with Derby County in the Championship and then last season in the Premier League, his debut campaign in the top-flight.

He’s featured just five times for Chelsea this season and Milan want him to bolster their defense, as they currently sit top of Serie A and are in the knockout rounds of the UEFA Europa League.

Tomori needs to go somewhere he will play regularly, and he’s probably going to get more minutes at Milan (albeit in cup and European competitions) than he is at Chelsea.

Other Premier League clubs are also said to be interested in signing Tomori on loan and if he has any hope of getting in England’s squad for the European Championships this summer he has to play regularly, and well, in the coming months.

