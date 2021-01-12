Wilder thrilled after Sheffield United nabs first win of season

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder waited a half-year between wins and he’s prepared for a little celebration after Blades beat Newcastle United 1-0 on Tuesday at Bramall lane.

Wilder’s men entered the game carrying the worst start in Premier League history and still hold that distinction despite the win, but they won’t care after being superior in every way against Steve Bruce’s haggard Magpies.

It had been 186 days since the Blades tasted victory, a July 11 win over Chelsea that gave them 10 Premier League points in as many days.

Tuesday’s win marks five in a fortnight less than 200 days.

“I have been counting every minute of every hour of every day,” Wilder said. “It feels good, I’m delighted. We should have got more results, we know that, but the performance was good. We played with the identity that has been the way we have played for the last few years. I should imagine the sending off and the penalty will be talked about but in my opinion we were value for the victory tonight.” “Everybody needs a bit of luck. But it wasn’t an outrageous stroke of fortune. The performance was good, considering the position we are in. We’ve had a load of tight games and we’ll take it. I was looking for my car keys and to take up another sport if we’d thrown it away in added time. I might have a glass in my own bubble tonight.”

Blades worked very hard and Newcastle’s negative tactics and disorganized adjustments — not to mention a red card and conceded penalty — played into their hands.

The game did get a little dicey late, as Wilder noted, but Blades were in control from Moment No. 1 against the Magpies. Their pressing up high proved a problem for Newcastle’s bid to play. out of the back and their 2.01 xG figure was its second-best of the season.

Scorer Billy Sharp should’ve been sent off late and there are other referees who would not have awarded a penalty on Federico Fernandez (we probably would’ve) but Blades had plenty of matches this season it deserved better than nothing but got nothing. This time they deserved all the points and took them onto the table.

