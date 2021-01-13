Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Leicester – Southampton will be an exciting clash between two unlikely top four hopefuls on Saturday (start time 3pm ET on Peacock Premium) as the Foxes and Saints aim to kick on after a fine first half of the season.

Brendan Rodgers and Leicester came so close to a top four finish last season and despite a mountain of injuries so far this season they’re right in the title race.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Southampton are just three points behind Leicester in a congested pack of teams at the top of the table, as Saints beat Liverpool last time out and these teams are both capable of causing huge upsets.

Leicester are more likely to finish in the top four with Jamie Vardy once again leading the charge, but if Danny Ings stays fit then red-hot Southampton could surprise everyone. After Leicester’s huge win against Saints last season, there is now extra spice when these teams met. This should be a beauty.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead as the Foxes and Saints collide.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Team news

Leicester City rested Jamie Vardy and James Maddison for the FA Cup win at Stoke City as they nurse long-term issues. Dennis Praet and Cengiz Under aren’t expected to be fit for the Foxes. Ricardo Pereira could return at right back to give Leicester a huge boost.

Southampton were without Alex McCarthy, Jannik Vestergaard, Oriol Romeu and Che Adams for the win against Liverpool, but Vestergaard is the only player still likely to be missing for this game.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Leicester (-121) are the favorites with the bookies, but Southampton (+300) have won their last two trips to the Foxes and could be worth a punt. The draw is +270.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

This should be a really open game, with contrasting styles on show but both teams will be full of confidence. Leicester should probably edge it, but Southampton have caused plenty of shocks and playing against a team which loves to attack suits them well. Leicester 2-2 Southampton.

How to watch Leicester – Southampton stream and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Premier League news 3 things learned: Manchester City – Brighton Tottenham – Fulham stream live: How to watch, team news, odds Wolves – West Brom: How to watch, start time, team news, odds, prediction

Follow @JPW_NBCSports