Bryan Reynolds to Juventus finally seems to be a done deal, as the FC Dallas product has been chased by the Italian giants, as well as Club Brugge, for the last month.

Reynolds, 19, reportedly agreed to sign for Juventus a few weeks ago and the latest reports say the Serie A side have agreed to pay $10 million for the right back and he will sign a four-year contract.

According to Goal Italia’s Romeo Agresti and La Gazzetta dello Sport’s Nico Schira, Reynolds will be loaned straight out to midtable Serie A side Benevento for the rest of the 2020-21 season.

Due to Juventus already having the maximum number of non-EU players allowed in their squad, Reynolds cannot join up with them right away.

Is Reynolds to Juventus a good move?

This is pretty much the perfect situation for a young American player heading to Europe.

1) sign for a huge club. 2) get loaned out right away to play regularly in a top five league to get experience.

After the successful start Weston McKennie has had to life at Juventus, it is clear the Turin club are keen to head straight to the source to unearth some more American talents.

With Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Josh Sargent, Tyler Adams, McKennie, Yunus Musah and Sergino Dest ripping it up at big teams across Europe, the prestige surrounding young American players continues to go through the roof.

Reynolds is surely the next in line but his main aim will be to somehow get ahead of Sergino Dest and Reggie Cannon to start at right back for Gregg Berhalter’s side. That’s a good problem for the USMNT to have.

Bryan Reynolds has played 31 times for FC Dallas over the last two seasons and is a U18 U.S. international. He’s about to take a big step up, but from everything we’ve seen so far he’s more than ready for the challenge.

