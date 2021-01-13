Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In the latest transfer news Manor Solomon to Arsenal has been mentioned, while Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid is reportedly in the works.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Let’s start with a potential incoming at Arsenal, as Israeli international winger Manor Solomon has made quite a splash in the UEFA Champions League this season for Shakhtar Donetsk.

Solomon, 21, scored home and away in two wins against Real Madrid and has been on the radar as the next young star produced by the Ukrainian champions. He also scored agains Manchester City in the Champions League last season.

According to a report from the Guardian, Solomon to Arsenal is a possibility as the Gunners have ‘scouted him extensively’ and will make a bid in the summer.

Solomon has a contract with Shakhtar until the summer of 2023 and can play across the attacking positions and is just the type of player Mikel Arteta wants in his team. Arsenal have plenty of young, hard-working, exciting attackers when you look at Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe.

Solomon would slot in very well with that young group and his performances in the Champions League, and for Israel, prove he has the quality at the top level.

Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid, finally?

Okay, we’ve been here before. But this seems a bit different.

Kylian Mbappe, 22, has hinted at a move away from Paris Saint-Germain to Real Madrid in the past and a report from AS in Spain states that multiple players will be sold to buy the French superstar.

Mbappe has just 18 months left on his contract at PSG and despite Mauricio Pochettino arriving as manager in recent weeks, it appears that Mbappe is still keen on a move to Real.

Per the report, Real Madrid will pay Mbappe $25 million per season and are keen to complete the deal in June. It is speculated that Mbappe would cost over $240 million, despite only having one year left on his contract.

It is believed Real will sell Isco, Gareth Bale, Dani Ceballos, Luka Jovic, Marcelo and Brahim Diaz to fund the deal, and that would make a lot of sense. With Karim Benzema heading towards the end of his career, Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo have both shown glimpses of their promise but Mbappe is the star that Real needed to truly kickstart their much-needed overhaul.

A few years ago this move seemed too expensive but considering the players that Real can offload and the fact that Mbappe is running his contract down at PSG, it would seem the stars are aligning.

Even though the sums of money being reported are outlandish in a normal year, let alone a year which has seen the finances of clubs around the world wrecked, this is a deal which seems very likely.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports