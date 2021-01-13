West Ham – Burnley: How to watch, stream live, team news, odds

West Ham – Burnley: The Clarets are in the midst of their best run of results in the 2020-21 Premier League (all four of their wins coming in the last nine games after starting the season with just two points from their first seven), and will look to keep the good times rolling when they visit the London Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 10 am ET, on Peacock Premium).

As recently as Nov. 5, Burnley sat bottom of the Premier League table with just one point before going on to win 15 points from their next 10 games.

West Ham, on the other hand, find themselves battling through one of the worst periods of results this season, having won just two of their last seven PL outings (2W-3D-2L). David Moyes’ side hasn’t moved out of 10th place — no higher and no lower — not even for a single day, since taking over the center spot on Dec. 20.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Saturday’s clash with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: West Ham – Burnley (INJURY REPORT)

West Ham: QUESTIONABLE: Lukasz Fabianski (thigh), Ryan Fredericks (COVID-19) | OUT: Arthur Masuaku (knee)

Burnley: QUESTIONABLE: Jay Rodriguez (knee), Robbie Brady (knock), Dwight McNeil (groin), Nick Pope (ankle), Jimmy Dunne (knock), Charlie Taylor (hamstring)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

West Ham (-130) | Burnley (+360) | Draw (+255)

Prediction

Burnley haven’t conceded multiple goals in a Premier League game since their 5-0 drubbing at the hands of Manchester City back on Nov. 28, making Sean Dyche’s side one of the toughest to play against once again. Of course, the Clarets have scored multiple goals just once during that period as well, so the line between wins, draws and losses is razor-thin. West Ham 0-1 Burnley.

How to watch West Ham – Burnley: stream and start time

Kickoff: 10 am ET Saturday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

