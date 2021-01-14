Arsenal – Crystal Palace stream live: Link, lineups, odds, prediction

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Arsenal – Crystal Palace: Arsenal looks to put a London rival further in its rearview mirror and move back within sight of the top four when it hosts Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday (Watch live at 3pm ET on NBCSN and stream online via NBCSports.com).

Arsenal has kept three-straight clean sheets in all competitions, a 275-minute run stretching back to the start of their current four-match winning streak.

Palace has rebounded from back-to-back blowout losses versus Aston Villa and Liverpool to draw Leicester City and beat Sheffield United.

It’s been a good series in the last four Premier League outings, none of which have been wins for the Gunners.

Team news (INJURY REPORT)

Thomas Partey and Gabriel Magalhaes return for Arsenal but will start on the bench. Gabriel Martinelli (ankle) is out.

Palace won’t have Mamadou Sakho, who has a thigh strain.

Arsenal (-189) | Crystal Palace (+525) | Draw (+300)

Palace has had a run of this London derby of late, at least relatively speaking, claiming three draws and a win dating back to the start of the 2018-19 season. Both sides have scored in all four, with 1-1, 2-2, and 2-2 draws joining a 3-2 Palace win on the score sheet.

Wilfried Zaha has a goal and two assists in those four matches, while Luka Milivojevic, Christian Benteke, Jordan Ayew have also been effective. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Granit Xhaka have been reliable for the Gunners and it feels like they can be the key to unlocking Palace’s surprising hold on the series. Arsenal 3-1 Palace.

