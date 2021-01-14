Athletic Bilbao tops Real Madrid, denies El Clasico in Super Cup Final

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

On Wednesday, Barcelona made sure there wouldn’t be a Basque Derby in the Spanish Super Cup Final.

On Thursday, Athletic Bilbao short-circuited any plans for a Clasico.

Athletic beat Real Madrid 2-1 at La Rosaleda in Malaga, building a two-goal cushion and holding on to beat La Liga’s reigning champions.

The tournament features four teams for the second-straight year, matching La Liga’s champions with the Copa del Rey finalists and La Liga’s runners-up.

Raul Garcia scored two first-half goals and Real only answered through Karim Benzema’s 73rd-minute marker as Athletic clinched a Sunday meeting with Barca in Seville.

Unai Simon made five saves for Athletic, who was outshot 21-8.

Athletic is bidding to become the first team besides Real or Barca to win the Supercopa de Espana since the Basque side claimed the trophy in 2015.

Barcelona fell 3-1 to Real Madrid in the first Clasico of the season. They’ll next meet April 11 at the Bernabeu unless drawn against their rivals in another tournament.

Athletic Bilbao take the lead against Real Madrid in the Supercopa de Espana 😳 Raul Garcia opens the scoring. pic.twitter.com/PUqEcoO4la — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 14, 2021

