Athletic Bilbao tops Real Madrid, denies El Clasico in Super Cup Final

By Nicholas MendolaJan 14, 2021, 6:58 PM EST
Real Madrid
Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images
On Wednesday, Barcelona made sure there wouldn’t be a Basque Derby in the Spanish Super Cup Final.

On Thursday, Athletic Bilbao short-circuited any plans for a Clasico.

Athletic beat Real Madrid 2-1 at La Rosaleda in Malaga, building a two-goal cushion and holding on to beat La Liga’s reigning champions.

The tournament features four teams for the second-straight year, matching La Liga’s champions with the Copa del Rey finalists and La Liga’s runners-up.

Raul Garcia scored two first-half goals and Real only answered through Karim Benzema’s 73rd-minute marker as Athletic clinched a Sunday meeting with Barca in Seville.

Unai Simon made five saves for Athletic, who was outshot 21-8.

Athletic is bidding to become the first team besides Real or Barca to win the Supercopa de Espana since the Basque side claimed the trophy in 2015.

Barcelona fell 3-1 to Real Madrid in the first Clasico of the season. They’ll next meet April 11 at the Bernabeu unless drawn against their rivals in another tournament.

