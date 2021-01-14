In the latest transfer news Ben White to Liverpool and Boulaye Dia to West Ham have been mentioned.

Let’s start things with a move for a center back to Liverpool, which seems to be a hot topic right now.

Ben White to Liverpool makes sense

With Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez expected to be out for the rest of the season, plus Joel Matip struggling with injuries, Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool have been linked with just above every center back going.

Despite Klopp saying that he thinks it will be tough for Liverpool to buy a new central defender in January, the latest report from the Liverpool Echo say that they are looking at Brighton defender Ben White and have been for over a year.

Per the report, Liverpool may move for White in the summer and given Brighton’s precarious position in the table the Reds may be looking at a bargain buy if they are relegated. They’ve done that in the past to great success after signing Andy Robertson and Georginio Wijnaldum just after they were relegate with Hull and Newcastle respectively.

White, 23, was a revelation on loan at Leeds United last season and has been a regular for Brighton in the Premier League this campaign. He can play out of the back with ease and although Brighton are struggling just above the relegation zone, White has played well.

It is likely his composure on the ball and positional sense means he would slot in very well at a top six team and it’s easy to see him challenging Joe Gomez for the spot alongside Virgil van Dijk. Also, White can play at full back and in midfield which is a very useful skill to have. He only signed a new contract Brighton last summer but if Liverpool come calling, you can see this deal happening.

Boulaye Dia to West Ham to replace Haller

Another deal you can see happening is a striker heading to West Ham United.

After David Moyes’ side sold Sebastien Haller to Ajax for $27.6 million, they have a spot open up top and money to spend.

A report from our partners in the UK at Sky Sports say that Reims striker Boulaye Dia, 24, is their top target in January.

Dia has scored 12 goals in Ligue 1 this season and is valued at around $14 million by Reims.

With Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen their only strikers (both of whom prefer to play out wide) in the squad, all of a sudden Moyes has a real shortage of attacking options.

Dia, a full international for Senegal, would usually cost more than this but his contract runs out in the summer of 2022. This looks like a gamble worth taking for West Ham, but how many strikers have they signed over the last few seasons who haven’t worked out?

