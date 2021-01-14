Liverpool – Manchester United is always one of the biggest games on the planet, but their clash at Anfield this Sunday (start time 11:30am ET on Peacock Premium) is the biggest of the Premier League season.

It has been 24 years since these two teams went into a game as the top two teams in the Premier League table, but that’s exactly the case this season.

Manchester United have just overtaken Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table and have a three-point lead heading into this clash. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are flying and are unbeaten in their last 11 outings, while Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool lost at Southampton last time out and have now gone three Premier League games without a win.

Bitter rivals on and off the pitch, these teams have rarely been neck and neck at the top of the table in the Premier League era. This season there is hardly anything between them and given United’s incredible attacking talents and Liverpool having to deal with plenty of defensive injuries, things have levelled out.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Liverpool – Manchester United.

Projected lineups, Team news

Liverpool

—– Alisson —–

— Alexander-Arnold — Matip — Fabinho — Robertson —

—- Thiago — Henderson — Wijnaldum —

— Salah — Firmino —- Mane —-

With Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez out long-term, Joel Matip is struggling with injury and has been training away from the main group. If he isn’t fit enough to start, Nat Phillips or Rhys Williams could slot in or Jordan Henderson could play at center back once again. Aside from that, Diogo Jota is missing but Klopp has the likes of Thiago Alcantara and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain fit and available.

Manchester United

—– De Gea —–

— Wan-Bissaka — Bailly — Maguire — Shaw —

—- McTominay —- Fred —-

—- Rashford —- Fernandes —- Pogba —-

—– Martial —–

Victor Lindelof has been struggling with back injuries but Eric Bailly has stepped in and played really well at center back. Alex Telles is pushing Shaw for the starting spot at left back, while Matic looks like being the odd man out in the two holding midfield positions as Solskjaer prefers a more pragmatic lineup for these big games. Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial seem to be in a battle to start as the central striker, with Paul Pogba likely to start on the left and Rashford pushed to the right.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Liverpool (-106) are the favorites and considering they haven’t lost at home in almost four years, that checks out. Manchester United (+250) are a very good price considering how good they are away from home. The draw is +270.

Prediction

This is going to be tight, tense and fiery. Either team can blow the other away if their attacking talents are on form. Liverpool are in poor form and their defensive absentees are hurting them. Manchester United are solid and have improved defensively, while finding a good balance in attack. I’m going to sit on the fence and go for an entertaining draw. Liverpool 1-1 Manchester United.

How to watch Liverpool – Manchester United stream and start time

Kick off: 11:30am ET, Sunday

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Peacock Premium

