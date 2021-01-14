Manchester United’s Pogba rivalry-ready: ‘It’s Liverpool. We know the story’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Many have questioned Paul Pogba’s passion for Manchester United, but there is zero chance the World Cup winner will be anything but invested come Sunday at Anfield (start time 11:30am ET on Peacock Premium).

The first-place Red Devils can build a six-point lead on reigning champions Liverpool with an away win, and Pogba has been anything but dull in the run-up to the game.

Pogba, 27, was talking up the game within moments of United’s last result — a 1-0 win over Burnley — when he said, “Now is the big moment.”

He issued further comment on United’s official web site Thursday, saying…

“We’re there but we know it’s going to be tough, very, very difficult. We know it. Beautiful things don’t come easy, so we know we’re going to have to get through this. How much we want it, that’s the question because I think we can.”

United is unbeaten in 11-straight Premier League outings, drawing just twice, but is yet to beat a traditional big six power despite its meetings with Chelsea, Spurs, Arsenal, and Man City all coming at home.

Pogba seeks first win over Liverpool (and to avoid first loss)

Pogba has a surprising lack of experience against Liverpool due to injury and he hasn’t played at Anfield since Oct. 2016.

The midfielder has never beaten Liverpool but he’s also never lost to the Reds, drawing 0-0, 1-1, and 0-0 all-time.

It’s Liverpool, the neighbors, we know the story. When you arrive in Manchester you know the story about Liverpool and Manchester United. We know it’s a big game.

