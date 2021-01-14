The NBC Sports Premier League schedule for the 2020-21 season is here, with dates for the campaign confirmed and details on how to watch Premier League in the USA on TV and via Peacock online all below.
Are you ready?
Premier League games will be aired across NBC and NBCSN this season, with games also streamed live online via Peacock which replaces NBC Sports Gold. The Premier League schedule is now confirmed with the opening day, festive fixtures and final day all set and below you will find all of the details on how to watch Premier League in the USA.
Here you can find out exactly how to watch the Premier League in the USA.
Game times have been published, as the TV schedule for the opening months of the season has also been released. With the 2020-21 season coming less than seven weeks after the 2019-20 season finished, things will be getting back into action very quickly.
‘Project Restart’ was a big success as the league returned on June 17 after being suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Just like the end to the 2019-20 campaign, the start of the 2020-21 season will see games played in empty stadiums at home venues but the UK government hope to have some fans back in attendance by early October.
The full Premier League schedule and details on how to watch Premier League in the USA this season are below.
The Premier League schedule one of the key parts of the new streaming platform, and to watch PL games you will have to sign up to an ad-supported premium tier for $4.99/month, serving no more than five minutes of advertising per hour. An ad-free version of the premium tier is also available for $9.99/month. For more on the Premier League schedule on Peacock, click here.
Peacock and Roku have also announced that Peacock is now available nationwide on the Roku platform. Premier League fans who use the platform can now find exclusive Peacock Premium matches on Roku, as the full Premier League schedule and how to watch in the USA is across plenty of platforms.
Peacock is widely available across Apple devices including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD; the Roku platform; Google platforms and devices including Android™, Android TV™ devices, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices; Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One S and Xbox One X; and VIZIO SmartCast™ TVs and LG Smart TVs; as well as Sony PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro. Comcast’s eligible Xfinity X1 and Flex customers, as well as eligible Cox Contour customers, enjoy Peacock Premium included with their service at no additional cost.
PEACOCK PREMIUM TO FEATURE MORE THAN 175 EXCLUSIVE PREMIER LEAGUE MATCHES IN 2020-21 SEASON
NBC Sports and Peacock will present more than 175 exclusive Premier League matches on Peacock Premium in the 2020-21 season. In total, Peacock Premium will present more than 1,500 hours of Premier League live match and shoulder programming.
All content presented on NBC Sports Gold’s “Premier League Pass” will shift exclusively to Peacock Premium for the start of the 2020-21 Premier League season. For more information on how to watch everything to do with the Premier League in the USA, click here.
Premier League games on NBC and NBCSN will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app — NBC Sports Group’s live streaming product for desktops, mobile devices, tablets, and connected TVs. Coverage will be streamed via “TV Everywhere,” giving consumers additional value for their subscription service, and making high quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms. The NBC Sports app is available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Below is the Premier League schedule on NBC Sports for September 12 to May 23 (all games 10am ET unless otherwise stated) as the channels and times for games will be confirmed in due course and here’s how to watch the Premier League in the USA.
Premier League: How to watch Premier League in USA, full schedule (all times EST)
Matchweek 18
Tuesday 12 January
Sheffield United 1-0 Newcastle – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Wolves 1-2 Everton – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Burnley 0-1 Man United (rearranged) – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Wednesday 13 January
Man City 1-0 Brighton – NBCSN – FULL MAYCH REPLAY
Spurs 1-1 Fulham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Aston Villa v Spurs – Postponed
Thursday 14 January
3pm ET: Arsenal v Crystal Palace – NBCSN – STREAM
Matchweek 19
Saturday 16 January
7:30am ET: Wolves v West Brom – NBCSN – STREAM
10am ET: Leeds United v Brighton – NBCSN – STREAM
10am ET: West Ham v Burnley – Peacock Premium – STREAM
12:30pm ET: Fulham v Chelsea – NBC – STREAM
3pm ET: Leicester City v Southampton – Peacock Premium – STREAM
Sunday 17 January
Aston Villa v Everton – Postponed
9am ET: Sheffield United v Spurs – NBCSN – STREAM
11:30am ET: Liverpool v Man Utd – Peacock Premium – STREAM
2:15pm ET: Man City v Crystal Palace – Peacock Premium – STREAM
Monday 18 January
3pm ET: Arsenal v Newcastle United – NBCSN – STREAM
The Premier League schedule, results, replays, recaps and more
Saturday 12 September
Fulham 0-3 Arsenal – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Crystal Palace 1-0 Southampton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Liverpool 4-3 Leeds United – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY
West Ham 0-2 Newcastle United – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Saturday 13 September
West Brom 0-3 Leicester City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Spurs 0-1 Everton – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Burnley v Man Utd (Postponed to later date due to European appearance)
Man City v Aston Villa (Postponed to later date due to European appearance)
Monday 14 September
Sheffield United 0-2 Wolves – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Brighton 1-3 Chelsea – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Saturday 19 September
Everton 5-2 West Brom – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Leeds United 4-3 Fulham – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Manchester United 1-3 Crystal Palace – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Arsenal 2-1 West Ham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Sunday 20 September
Southampton 2-5 Spurs – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Newcastle United 0-3 Brighton – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Chelsea 0-2 Liverpool – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Leicester City 4-2 Burnley – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Monday 21 September
Aston Villa 1-0 Sheffield United – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Wolves 1-3 Man City – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Saturday 26 September
Brighton 2-3 Man Utd – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Crystal Palace 1-2 Everton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
West Brom 3-3 Chelsea – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Burnley 0-1 Southampton – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Sunday 27 September
Sheffield United 0-1 Leeds United – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Spurs 1-1 Newcastle United – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Man City 2-5 Leicester City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
West Ham 4-0 Wolves – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Monday 28 September
Fulham 0-3 Aston Villa – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Saturday 3 October
Chelsea 4-0 Crystal Palace – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Everton 4-2 Brighton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Leeds United 1-1 Man City – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Newcastle United 3-1 Burnley – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Sunday 4 October
Leicester City 0-3 West Ham – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Southampton 2-0 West Brom – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Arsenal 2-0 Sheffield United – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Wolves 1-0 Fulham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Man Utd 1-6 Spurs – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Aston Villa 7-2 Liverpool – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Saturday 17 October
Everton 2-2 Liverpool – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Chelsea 3-3 Southampton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Man City 1-0 Arsenal – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Newcastle United 1-4 Man Utd – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Sunday 18 October
Sheffield United 1-1 Fulham – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Spurs 3-3 West Ham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Leicester City 0-1 Aston Villa – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Monday 19 October
West Brom 0-0 Burnley – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Leeds United 0-1 Wolves – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Friday 23 October
Aston Villa 0-3 Leeds United – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Saturday 24 October
West Ham 1-1 Man City – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Fulham 1-2 Crystal Palace – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Man Utd 0-0 Chelsea – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Liverpool 2-1 Sheffield United – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Sunday 25 October
Southampton 2-0 Everton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Wolves 1-1 Newcastle United – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Arsenal 0-1 Leicester City – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Monday 26 October
Brighton 1-1 West Brom – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Burnley 0-1 Spurs – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Friday 30 October
Wolves 2-0 Crystal Palace – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Saturday 31 October
Sheffield United 0-1 Man City – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Burnley 0-3 Chelsea – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Liverpool 2-1 West Ham – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Sunday 1 November
Aston Villa 3-4 Southampton – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Newcastle United 2-1 Everton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Man Utd 0-1 Arsenal – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Spurs 2-1 Brighton – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Monday 2 November
Fulham 2-0 West Brom – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Leeds United 1-4 Leicester City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Friday 6 November
Brighton 0-0 Burnley – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Southampton 2-0 Newcastle United – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Saturday 7 November
Everton 1-3 Man Utd – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Crystal Palace 4-1 Leeds United – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Chelsea 4-1 Sheffield United – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY
West Ham 1-0 Fulham – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Sunday 8 November
West Brom 0-1 Spurs – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Leicester City 1-0 Wolves – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Man City 1-1 Liverpool – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Arsenal 0-3 Aston Villa – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Saturday 21 November
Newcastle United 0-2 Chelsea – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Aston Villa 1-2 Brighton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Spurs 2-0 Man City – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Man Utd 1-0 West Brom – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Sunday 22 November
Fulham 2-3 Everton – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Sheffield United 0-1 West Ham – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Leeds United 0-0 Arsenal – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Liverpool 3-0 Leicester City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Monday 23 November
Burnley 1-0 Crystal Palace – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Wolves 1-1 Southampton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Friday 27 November
Crystal Palace 0-2 Newcastle United – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Saturday 28 November
Brighton 1-1 Liverpool – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Man City 5-0 Burnley – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Everton 0-1 Leeds United – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY
West Brom 1-0 Sheffield United – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Sunday 29 November
Southampton 2-3 Man Utd – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Chelsea 0-0 Spurs – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Arsenal 1-2 Wolves – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Monday 30 November
Leicester City 1-2 Fulham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
West Ham 2-1 Aston Villa – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Friday 4 December
Aston Villa v Newcastle — Postponed
Saturday 5 December
Burnley 1-1 Everton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Man City 2-0 Fulham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
West Ham 1-3 Man Utd – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Chelsea 3-1 Leeds United – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Sunday 6 December
West Brom 1-5 Crystal Palace – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Sheffield United 1-2 Leicester – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Spurs 2-0 Arsenal – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Liverpool 4-0 Wolves – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Monday 7 December
Brighton 1-2 Southampton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Friday 11 December
Leeds United 1-2 West Ham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Saturday 12 December
Wolves 0-1 Aston Villa – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Newcastle United 2-1 West Brom – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Man Utd 0-0 Man City – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Everton 1-0 Chelsea – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Sunday 13 December
Southampton 3-0 Sheffield United – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Crystal Palace 1-1 Spurs – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Fulham 1-1 Liverpool – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Arsenal 0-1 Burnley – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Leicester City 3-0 Brighton – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Tuesday 15 December
Wolves 2-1 Chelsea – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Man City 1-1 West Brom – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Wednesday 16 December
Arsenal 1-1 Southampton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Leeds United 5-2 Newcastle United – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Leicester City 0-2 Everton – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Fulham 0-0 Brighton – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Liverpool 2-1 Spurs – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
West Ham 1-1 Crystal Palace – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Thursday 17 December
Aston Villa 0-0 Burnley – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Sheffield United 2-3 Man Utd – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Saturday 19 December
Crystal Palace 0-7 Liverpool – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Southampton 0-1 Man City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Everton 2-1 Arsenal – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Newcastle United 1-1 Fulham – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Sunday 20 December
Brighton 1-1 Sheffield United – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Spurs 0-2 Leicester City – NBCSN FULL MATCH REPLAY
Man Utd 6-2 Leeds United – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
West Brom 0-3 Aston Villa – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Monday 21 December
Burnley 2-1 Wolves – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Chelsea 3-0 West Ham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Saturday 26 December
Leicester City 2-2 Man Utd – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Aston Villa 3-0 Crystal Palace – NBCSN – FULL MAYCH REPLAY
Fulham 0-0 Southampton – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Man City 2-0 Newcastle United – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Sheffield United 0-1 Everton – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Sunday 27 December
Leeds United 1-0 Burnley – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY
West Ham 2-2 Brighton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Liverpool 1-1 West Brom – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Wolves 1-1 Spurs – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Monday 28 December
Crystal Palace 1-1 Leicester City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Chelsea 1-1 Aston Villa – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Everton v Man City – Postponed
Tuesday 29 December
Brighton 0-1 Arsenal – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Burnley 1-0 Sheffield United – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Southampton 0-0 West Ham – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY
West Brom 0-5 Leeds United – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Man Utd 1-0 Wolves – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Wednesday 30 December
Spurs v Fulham – Postponed
Newcastle United 0-0 Liverpool – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Friday 1 January
Everton 0-1 West Ham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Manchester United 2-1 Aston Villa – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Saturday 2 January
Spurs 3-0 Leeds United – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Crystal Palace 2-0 Sheffield United – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Brighton 3-3 Wolves – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY
West Brom 0-4 Arsenal – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Sunday 3 January
Burnley v Fulham – Postponed
Newcastle United 1-2 Leicester City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Chelsea 1-3 Man City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Monday 4 January
Southampton 1-0 Liverpool – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Matchweek 18
Tuesday 12 January
1pm ET: Sheffield United v Newcastle United
3:15pm ET: Wolves v Everton
3:15pm ET: Burnley v Man United (rearranged from Week 1)
Wednesday 13 January
1pm ET: Man City v Brighton
3:15pm ET: Aston Villa v Spurs
Thursday 14 January
3pm ET: Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Matchweek 19
Friday 15 January
3pm ET: Fulham v Chelsea
Saturday 16 January
7:30am ET: Wolves v West Brom
10am ET: Leeds United v Brighton
10am ET: West Ham v Burnley
12:30pm ET: Aston Villa v Everton
3pm ET: Leicester City v Southampton
Sunday 17 January
9am ET: Sheffield United v Spurs
11:30am ET: Liverpool v Man Utd
2:15pm ET: Man City v Crystal Palace
Monday 18 January
3pm ET: Arsenal v Newcastle United
Matchweek 18
Tuesday 19 January
1pm ET: West Ham v West Brom
3:15pm ET: Leicester City v Chelsea
Wednesday 20 January
Leeds United v Southampton – Postponed
3:15pm ET: Fulham v Man Utd
1pm ET: Man City v Aston Villa (rearranged from Week 1)
Thursday 21 January
3pm ET: Liverpool v Burnley
Saturday 23 January
3pm ET: Man City v Aston Villa (rearranged from Week 10)
Matchweek 20
Tuesday 26 January
1pm ET: Newcastle United v Leeds United
1pm ET: Crystal Palace v West Ham
3:15pm ET: Southampton v Arsenal
3:15pm ET: West Brom v Man City
Wednesday 27 January
1pm ET: Burnley v Aston Villa
1pm ET: Chelsea v Wolves
2:30pm ET: Brighton v Fulham
3:15pm ET: Everton v Leicester City
3:15pm ET: Man Utd v Sheffield United
Thursday 28 January
2:45pm ET: Spurs v Liverpool
Matchweek 21
Saturday 30 January
7:30am ET: Everton v Newcastle United
10am ET: Chelsea v Burnley
10am ET: Crystal Palace v Wolves
10am ET: Man City v Sheffield United
10am ET: West Brom v Fulham
12:30pm ET: Arsenal v Man Utd
3pm ET: Southampton v Aston Villa
Sunday 31 January
9am ET: Brighton v Spurs (moved due to Spurs playing Thursday)
9am ET: Leicester City v Leeds United
11:30am ET: West Ham v Liverpool
Matchweek 22
Tuesday 2 February
2:45pm ET: Aston Villa v West Ham
2:45pm ET: Burnley v Man City
2:45pm ET: Fulham v Leicester City
2:45pm ET: Leeds United v Everton
2:45pm ET: Sheffield United v West Brom
2:45pm ET: Wolves v Arsenal
3pm ET: Man Utd v Southampton
Wednesday 3 February
2:45pm ET: Newcastle United v Crystal Palace
2:45pm ET: Spurs v Chelsea
3pm ET: Liverpool v Brighton
Saturday 6 February
Aston Villa v Arsenal
Burnley v Brighton
Fulham v West Ham
Leeds United v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Man City
Man Utd v Everton
Newcastle United v Southampton
Sheffield United v Chelsea
Spurs v West Brom
Wolves v Leicester City
Saturday 13 February
Arsenal v Leeds United
Brighton v Aston Villa
Chelsea v Newcastle United
Crystal Palace v Burnley
Everton v Fulham
Leicester City v Liverpool
Man City v Spurs
Southampton v Wolves
West Brom v Man Utd
West Ham v Sheffield United
Saturday 20 February
Arsenal v Man City
Aston Villa v Leicester City
Brighton v Crystal Palace
Burnley v West Brom
Fulham v Sheffield United
Liverpool v Everton
Man Utd v Newcastle United
Southampton v Chelsea
West Ham v Spurs
Wolves v Leeds United
Saturday 27 February
Chelsea v Man Utd
Crystal Palace v Fulham
Everton v Southampton
Leeds United v Aston Villa
Leicester City v Arsenal
Man City v West Ham
Newcastle United v Wolves
Sheffield United v Liverpool
Spurs v Burnley
West Brom v Brighton
Saturday 6 March
Aston Villa v Wolves
Brighton v Leicester City
Burnley v Arsenal
Chelsea v Everton
Liverpool v Fulham
Man City v Man Utd
Sheffield United v Southampton
Spurs v Crystal Palace
West Brom v Newcastle United
West Ham v Leeds United
Saturday 13 March
Arsenal v Spurs
Crystal Palace v West Brom
Everton v Burnley
Fulham v Man City
Leeds United v Chelsea
Leicester City v Sheffield United
Man Utd v West Ham
Newcastle United v Aston Villa
Southampton v Brighton
Wolves v Liverpool
Saturday 20 March
Brighton v Newcastle United
Burnley v Leicester City
Crystal Palace v Man Utd
Fulham v Leeds United
Liverpool v Chelsea
Man City v Wolves
Sheffield United v Aston Villa
Spurs v Southampton
West Brom v Everton
West Ham v Arsenal
Saturday 3 April
Arsenal v Liverpool
Aston Villa v Fulham
Chelsea v West Brom
Everton v Crystal Palace
Leeds United v Sheffield United
Leicester City v Man City
Man Utd v Brighton
Newcastle United v Spurs
Southampton v Burnley
Wolves v West Ham
Saturday 10 April
Brighton v Everton
Burnley v Newcastle United
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Fulham v Wolves
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man City v Leeds United
Sheffield United v Arsenal
Spurs v Man Utd
West Brom v Southampton
West Ham v Leicester City
Saturday 17 April
Arsenal v Fulham
Aston Villa v Man City
Chelsea v Brighton
Everton v Spurs
Leeds United v Liverpool
Leicester City v West Brom
Man Utd v Burnley
Newcastle United v West Ham
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Sheffield United
Saturday 24 April
Arsenal v Everton
Aston Villa v West Brom
Fulham v Spurs
Leeds United v Man Utd
Leicester City v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Newcastle United
Man City v Southampton
Sheffield United v Brighton
West Ham v Chelsea
Wolves v Burnley
Saturday 1 May
Brighton v Leeds United
Burnley v West Ham
Chelsea v Fulham
Crystal Palace v Man City
Everton v Aston Villa
Man Utd v Liverpool
Newcastle United v Arsenal
Southampton v Leicester City
Spurs v Sheffield United
West Brom v Wolves
Saturday 8 May
Arsenal v West Brom
Aston Villa v Man Utd
Fulham v Burnley
Leeds United v Spurs
Leicester City v Newcastle United
Liverpool v Southampton
Man City v Chelsea
Sheffield United v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Everton
Wolves v Brighton
Tuesday 11 May
2:45pm ET: Brighton v West Ham
2:45pm ET: Burnley v Leeds United
2:45pm ET: Everton v Sheffield United
3pm ET: Man Utd v Leicester City
3pm ET: West Brom v Liverpool
Wednesday 12 May
2:45pm ET: Chelsea v Arsenal
2:45pm ET: Newcastle United v Man City
2:45pm ET: Southampton v Fulham
2:45pm ET: Spurs v Wolves
3pm ET: Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
Saturday 15 May
Brighton v Man City
Burnley v Liverpool
Chelsea v Leicester City
Crystal Palace v Arsenal
Everton v Wolves
Man Utd v Fulham
Newcastle United v Sheffield United
Southampton v Leeds United
Spurs v Aston Villa
West Brom v West Ham
Sunday 23 May
Arsenal v Brighton
Aston Villa v Chelsea
Fulham v Newcastle United
Leeds United v West Brom
Leicester City v Spurs
Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Man City v Everton
Sheffield United v Burnley
West Ham v Southampton
Wolves v Manchester United