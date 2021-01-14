Team USA men learn Olympic qualifying dates for Guadalajara tournament

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The United States finally has dates for its final steps on the road to Tokyo.

The 2020 Olympics are taking place this summer after the coronavirus pandemic set the tournament back a summer.

While the USWNT has already sealed its place in Japan for the tournament and will bid to return to the podium after a disappointing fifth-place finish in Rio, the men still have work to do.

The U.S. will play its three group games in Guadalajara, Mexico, where it will play Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, and the hosts. The tournament will run March 18-30.

Team USA is in Group A, and Group B has Canada, Honduras, Haiti, and El Salvador. The first two teams from each group make the semifinals, and the finalists go to the Olympics.

U.S. coach looking to ‘put a flag down’

The United States men have failed to qualify for the previous two Summer Games and are hoping to rebound this Spring. The fourth-place finish in 2000 has often been cited as a precursor to USMNT success.

Jason Kreis told us late last year that the U-23 team can ‘put a flag down’ for U.S. Soccer and the future of the USMNT.

The Yanks have only qualified for one Olympics since Landon Donovan, Josh Wolff, and Peter Vagenas starred in a run to the bronze-medal game. Clive Charles’ men lost to a Xavi-led Spain in the semifinals and David Pizarro-driven Chile in the battle for bronze.

