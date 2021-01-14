Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Arsenal – Crystal Palace: Arsenal’s winning streak ended at three after a 0-0 draw with visiting Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday.

The Gunners are 11th on the table with 24 points after 18 matches. The total leaves them eight points off a trio of teams sitting third through fifth.

MORE: Premier League schedule, TV info, stream links

Palace now has 23 points, good for an 11-point cushion from the bottom three.

Three things we learned from Arsenal – Crystal Palace

1. Palace continues Arsenal hold: The Eagles have now gone five-straight Premier League meetings without losing to the Gunners, drawing four and winning one. While the result isn’t surprising given those numbers, the score line is definitely an eyebrow-raiser. Both teams have scored in the last seven meetings between the sides, and Palace boss Roy Hodgson hadn’t overseen a clean sheet versus Arsenal since leading Fulham to a 0-0 draw at the Emirates Stadium in 2009.

2. Partey catches eye in cameo return: We only saw 20 minutes of returning Thomas Partey, and Arsenal’s big summer signing showed some of what he brings to the center of the park. Partey came on for Dani Ceballos in the 70th minute and barely put a foot wrong, a cameo not unlike Thiago Alcantara’s return for Liverpool a few weeks ago. Partey completed 22-of-24 passes including one key pass while making four tackles and winning 8-of-11 duels.

3. Classic tale of two halves: The visitors deserved a halftime lead after supplying more danger than their hosts but the control ended there, as Arsenal’s second-half was much improved. While Arsenal was out-attempted by seven shots in the first half, the Gunners took eight more shots than the Eagles in the second 45.

Man of the Match: Vicente Guaita

Palace’s keeper had four saves and two punches for the visitors, who will appreciate the point. Bukayo Saka, Granit Xhaka, and Christian Benteke also made their presences felt in North London.

Arsenal – Crystal Palace recap

Arsenal had more of the ball but Palace out-attempted the Gunners by a 9-2 margin in the first half.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang forced a save out of Vicent Guaita early and Bukayo Saka also put a shot on target.

Bernd Leno made an outstanding two-handed save on Christian Benteke late in the first half, and the Eagles also hit the frame through James Tomkins header of an Eberechi Eze free kick.

Noted Arsenal killer Jordan Ayew thought he had another big goal versus the Gunners but couldn’t capitalize on a stoppage-time rush and Palace’s corner did not produce a breakthrough.

