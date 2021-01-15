2 Robbies podcast: Manchester duo rolling; Liverpool-Man United preview

Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle are back to recap the first set of midweek fixtures of Week 18 in the Premier League as we gear up for a huge weekend of matches.
That, of course, includes first-place Manchester United visiting second-place Liverpool on Sunday. Who will win Liverpool-Man United? The 2 Robbies preview the match, too.
The 2 Robbies also chat about Man City’s massive defense, Spurs blowing another late lead, and Sheffield United taking advantage of woeful Newcastle United.
[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]
The gents discussing the following:
- Manchester United going top of the table after their 1-0 win over Burnley (0:45)
- A preview of the top two teams going head to head on Sunday – Liverpool-Man United (13:15)
- Manchester City picking up another clean sheet and 3 more points against Brighton (19:25)
- Tottenham squandering a 1-0 lead at home to draw with Fulham (26:00)
- Arsenal and Crystal Palace playing out a scoreless draw (36:25)
- Sheffield United earning their first win of the season against an uninspired Newcastle United (41:20)
- And Everton picking up 3 crucial points on the road at Wolves (47:50)
