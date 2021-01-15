2 Robbies podcast: Manchester duo rolling; Liverpool-Man United preview

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle are back to recap the first set of midweek fixtures of Week 18 in the Premier League as we gear up for a huge weekend of matches.

That, of course, includes first-place Manchester United visiting second-place Liverpool on Sunday. Who will win Liverpool-Man United? The 2 Robbies preview the match, too.

The 2 Robbies also chat about Man City’s massive defense, Spurs blowing another late lead, and Sheffield United taking advantage of woeful Newcastle United.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

The gents discussing the following:

Manchester United going top of the table after their 1-0 win over Burnley (0:45)

A preview of the top two teams going head to head on Sunday – Liverpool-Man United (13:15)

Manchester City picking up another clean sheet and 3 more points against Brighton (19:25)

Tottenham squandering a 1-0 lead at home to draw with Fulham (26:00)

Arsenal and Crystal Palace playing out a scoreless draw (36:25)

Sheffield United earning their first win of the season against an uninspired Newcastle United (41:20)

And Everton picking up 3 crucial points on the road at Wolves (47:50)

