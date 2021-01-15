EPL betting odds for Premier League Week 19 and the rearranged games have been released but we know the bookies don’t always get it right and there is plenty of cash to be made.

Here are the latest Prince-Wright’s Premier League score predictions as the Premier League 2020-21 season is in full flow and the EPL betting odds are all over the place with the table so tight, injuries having an impact and some of the big boys have come roaring back in recent weeks.

The Premier League score predictions below encompass the games during Week 19 of the season, as we continue 2021 in style with games from January 16-18 with Liverpool v. Manchester United the headline event, plus Wolves v. West Brom and Fulham v. Chelsea tasty derbies.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun with these Premier League games.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Check out our Premier League score predictions below, plus the betting odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

PREMIER LEAGUE PREDICTIONS

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Manchester City 2-0 Crystal Palace – (Sunday, 2:15 p.m. ET, Peacock Premium) – STREAM

Wolves 2-0 West Brom (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM

Sheffield United 1-3 Tottenham (Sunday, 9 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM

Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle – (Monday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Leeds 1-1 Brighton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM

West Ham 2-1 Burnley – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, Peacock Premium) – STREAM

Liverpool 1-1 Manchester United – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, Peacock Premium) – STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Leicester 1-1 Southampton – (Saturday, 3 p.m. ET, Peacock Premium) – STREAM

Fulham 2-2 Chelsea – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – STREAM

EPL BETTING ODDS – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet

Saturday, January 16: (-167) Wolves v. West Brom (+550). Tie: +255

Saturday, January 16: (-125) West Ham v. Burnley (+360). Tie: +240

Saturday, January 16: (+112) Leeds v. Brighton (+225). Tie: +250

Saturday, January 16: (+500) Fulham v. Chelsea (-189), Tie: +300

Saturday, January 16: (-125) Leicester v. Southampton (+340), Tie: +260

Sunday, January 17: (+475) Sheffield United v. Tottenham (-159), Tie: +260

Sunday, January 17: (-106) Liverpool v. Man United (+255), Tie: +275

Sunday, January 17: (-667) Man City v. Crystal Palace (+1500), Tie: +650

Monday, January 18: (-250) Arsenal v. Newcastle (+700), Tie: +350

