Manchester City – Crystal Palace: How to watch, stream, start time, odds

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Manchester City – Crystal Palace: Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace looks to keep a third-straight clean sheet when it visits Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday (Stream live at 2:15 pm ET online via Peacock Premium).

The task will be a bit tougher than blanking Arsenal, which Palace did Thursday, though Man City is not scoring at its usual prolific rate this season.

City’s goal total is just above league average but it’s winning matches with defense this season, allowing just 13 goals through 16 matches. Pep Guardiola’s men have allowed just two goals during an eight-match unbeaten league run.

MANCHESTER CITY – CRYSTAL PALACE STREAM LIVE

Only two teams have allowed more goals than Palace’s 29, though seven of those came in a single loss to Liverpool.

Here’s everything you need to know before the Eagles hit the Etihad, where Man City could pass Liverpool if the Reds fail to beat leaders Manchester United earlier Sunday.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Team news

Palace will see more rotation than City, having one fewer day’s rest. The Eagles are without Connor Wickham, Jeff Schlupp, Mamadou Sakho, Martin Kelly, Wayne Hennessey, and Nathan Ferguson.

City is waiting on Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake, while Sergio Aguero is self-isolating after close contact with someone who has COVID-19. Eric Garcia, Adrian Bernabe, and Cole Palmer tested positive for COVID-19 are are out.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Palace is a massive underdog, a win paying +1500 and a draw +650. Man City is a whopping -667 underdog at home.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

Here’s a stunning fact regarding Palace’s unquestioned best attacker in Wilfried Zaha: The Ivorian has as many assists as yellow cards (2) in his career versus City, with Palace going 2W-2D-8L in that stretch. Maybe he turns that around Sunday, but City’s defense has been stout with Ruben Dias leading the way. Man City 3-0 Palace.

How to watch Manchester City – Crystal Palace stream and start time

Kick off: 2:15pm ET Sunday

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Follow @NicholasMendola