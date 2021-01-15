Premier League injuries, 2020-21

Premier League injuries: It’s time to take a look at the players who might be unavailable, or set to return from injury, ahead of matchweek 19 in the 2020-21 Premier League season.
Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.
Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons — whether a positive test or additional precautions — will always be deemed “questionable” until they make their return to action.
Arsenal injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Kieran Tierney (calf), Gabriel Martinelli (ankle) | OUT: Pablo Mari (calf)
Aston Villa injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Ross Barkley (hamstring) | OUT: Trezeguet (hamstring), Wesley (knee)
Brighton & Hove Albion injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Adam Lallana (undisclosed), Aaron Connolly (thigh), Steven Alzete (illness), Jason Steele (undisclosed) | OUT: Tariq Lamptey (thigh), Alireza Jahanbakhsh (ankle), Danny Welbeck (knee), Jose Izquierdo (knee), Florin Andone (knee)
Burnley injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Jimmy Dunne (knock), Charlie Taylor (hamstring), Bailey Peacock-Farrell (illness)
Chelsea injuries
OUT: N’Golo Kante (suspension)
Crystal Palace injuries
OUT: Mamadou Sakho (thigh), Nathan Ferguson (knee), Jeffrey Schlupp (thigh), Martin Kelly (calf), Wayne Hennessey (undisclosed), Connor Wickham (undisclosed)
Everton injuries
OUT: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Allan (hamstring), Fabian Delph (thigh), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (calf)
Fulham injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Aleksandar Mitrovic (undisclosed) | OUT: Ruben Loftus-Cheek (loan deal), Mario Lemina (knock), Tom Cairney (knee)
Leeds United injuries
OUT: Kalvin Phillips (suspension), Gaetano Berardi (knee), Adam Forshaw (groin), Robin Koch (knee)
Leicester City injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Cengiz Under (ankle), Ricardo Pereira (groin) | OUT: Dennis Praet (hamstring)
Liverpool injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Joel Matip (groin) | OUT: Virgil van Dijk (knee), Diogo Jota (knee), Joe Gomez (knee), Naby Keita (undisclosed), Konstantinos Tsimikas (knee)
Manchester City injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Aymeric Laporte (thigh), Sergio Aguero (COVID-19), Nathan Ake (undisclosed), Eric Garcia (COVID-19)
Manchester United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Anthony Martial (hamstring), Nemanja Matic (groin), Victor Lindelof (back), Facundo Pellistri (COVID-19) | OUT: Marcos Rojo (calf), Phil Jones (knee)
Newcastle United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Allan Saint-Maximin (COVID-19), Jamaal Lascelles (COVID-19), Jamal Lewis (knock), Jonjo Shelvey (undisclosed), Federico Fernandez (undisclosed) | OUT: Ryan Fraser (suspension)
Sheffield United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Oliver McBurnie (knock) | OUT: Sander Berge (hamstring), Jack O’Connell (knee), Jack Robinson (undisclosed)
Southampton injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Danny Ings (undisclosed), Mohamed Salisu (undisclosed) | OUT: Jannik Vestergaard (knee), Nathan Redmond (groin), Moussa Djenepo (thigh), Michael Obafemi (undisclosed)
Tottenham Hotspur injuries
OUT: Giovani Lo Celso (hamstring)
West Bromwich Albion injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Conor Townsend (knee), Sam Field (knee), Hal Robson-Kanu (wrist) | OUT: Conor Gallagher (suspension), Karlan Grant (foot)
West Ham United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Lukasz Fabianski (thigh), Issa Diop (undisclosed), Fabian Balbuena (isolation), Ryan Fredericks (COVID-19) | OUT: Arthur Masuaku (knee)
Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Adama Traore (hamstring) | OUT: Raul Jimenez (head), Daniel Podence (calf), Jonny (knee), Fernando Marcal (groin)