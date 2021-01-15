Premier League injuries, 2020-21

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League injuries: It’s time to take a look at the players who might be unavailable, or set to return from injury, ahead of matchweek 19 in the 2020-21 Premier League season.

Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons — whether a positive test or additional precautions — will always be deemed “questionable” until they make their return to action.

Arsenal injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Kieran Tierney (calf), Gabriel Martinelli (ankle) | OUT: Pablo Mari (calf)

Aston Villa injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Ross Barkley (hamstring) | OUT: Trezeguet (hamstring), Wesley (knee)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Adam Lallana (undisclosed), Aaron Connolly (thigh), Steven Alzete (illness), Jason Steele (undisclosed) | OUT: Tariq Lamptey (thigh), Alireza Jahanbakhsh (ankle), Danny Welbeck (knee), Jose Izquierdo (knee), Florin Andone (knee)

Burnley injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Jimmy Dunne (knock), Charlie Taylor (hamstring), Bailey Peacock-Farrell (illness)

Chelsea injuries

OUT: N’Golo Kante (suspension)

Crystal Palace injuries

OUT: Mamadou Sakho (thigh), Nathan Ferguson (knee), Jeffrey Schlupp (thigh), Martin Kelly (calf), Wayne Hennessey (undisclosed), Connor Wickham (undisclosed)

Everton injuries

OUT: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Allan (hamstring), Fabian Delph (thigh), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (calf)

Fulham injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Aleksandar Mitrovic (undisclosed) | OUT: Ruben Loftus-Cheek (loan deal), Mario Lemina (knock), Tom Cairney (knee)

Leeds United injuries

OUT: Kalvin Phillips (suspension), Gaetano Berardi (knee), Adam Forshaw (groin), Robin Koch (knee)

Leicester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Cengiz Under (ankle), Ricardo Pereira (groin) | OUT: Dennis Praet (hamstring)

Liverpool injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Joel Matip (groin) | OUT: Virgil van Dijk (knee), Diogo Jota (knee), Joe Gomez (knee), Naby Keita (undisclosed), Konstantinos Tsimikas (knee)

Manchester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Aymeric Laporte (thigh), Sergio Aguero (COVID-19), Nathan Ake (undisclosed), Eric Garcia (COVID-19)

Manchester United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Anthony Martial (hamstring), Nemanja Matic (groin), Victor Lindelof (back), Facundo Pellistri (COVID-19) | OUT: Marcos Rojo (calf), Phil Jones (knee)

Newcastle United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Allan Saint-Maximin (COVID-19), Jamaal Lascelles (COVID-19), Jamal Lewis (knock), Jonjo Shelvey (undisclosed), Federico Fernandez (undisclosed) | OUT: Ryan Fraser (suspension)

Sheffield United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Oliver McBurnie (knock) | OUT: Sander Berge (hamstring), Jack O’Connell (knee), Jack Robinson (undisclosed)

Southampton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Danny Ings (undisclosed), Mohamed Salisu (undisclosed) | OUT: Jannik Vestergaard (knee), Nathan Redmond (groin), Moussa Djenepo (thigh), Michael Obafemi (undisclosed)

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

OUT: Giovani Lo Celso (hamstring)

West Bromwich Albion injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Conor Townsend (knee), Sam Field (knee), Hal Robson-Kanu (wrist) | OUT: Conor Gallagher (suspension), Karlan Grant (foot)

West Ham United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Lukasz Fabianski (thigh), Issa Diop (undisclosed), Fabian Balbuena (isolation), Ryan Fredericks (COVID-19) | OUT: Arthur Masuaku (knee)

Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Adama Traore (hamstring) | OUT: Raul Jimenez (head), Daniel Podence (calf), Jonny (knee), Fernando Marcal (groin)

