Sheffield United – Tottenham: How to watch, stream, start time, odds

Sheffield United – Tottenham: Sheffield United looks to build on its first Premier League win of the season when Tottenham Hotspur visits Bramall Lane on Sunday (Stream live at 9 am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Blades played really well in a win over Newcastle United to more than double its season point total. The basement-dwelling side has five points on the season, nine off 17th-place Brighton.

SHEFFIELD UNITED – TOTTENHAM STREAM LIVE

Spurs head to South Yorkshire off a disappointing 1-1 draw with Fulham, their fourth time dropping points in five Premier League matches.

Tottenham’s dropped six points off the top of the table.

Here’s everything you need to know as Spurs visits the Blades.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Team news

Blades are unlikely to have Oliver McBurnie, while Sander Berge, Jack O’Connell, and Jack Robinson are all out. Enda Stevens and George Baldock should be good to go.

Spurs are still without Giovani Lo Celso and have slight hopes of getting Steven Bergwijn back in the fold.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Sheffield United has +475 odds to win and a draw is +275, Tottenham expected to claim the points to the tune of -167.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

Surely, Sheffield United isn’t going to break out for two-straight?!? Spurs could’ve easily hung three or four on Fulham in their midweek draw and Jose Mourinho’s men feel due for a breakout. And they’ll feel pressure to find form with Liverpool, Chelsea, and Man City in 3-of-5 after this one. Blades 0-3 Spurs.

How to watch Sheffield United – Tottenham stream and start time

Kick off: 9am ET Sunday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

