Steve Bruce drops expletives, vows Newcastle will open up attack

Steve Bruce knows how bad his Newcastle United side looked in handing Sheffield United its first Premier League win of the season, and that he failed his players well before the whistle.

“We were absolutely frigging hopeless the other night so I have to accept it,” he said, via The Chronicle. “Absolute [expletive] we were so I have to accept it.”‘

Bruce lined Newcastle up with five at the back, a formation that’s served them well against high-powered teams dating back to when Rafa Benitez implemented the formation.

[ MORE: Pochettino positive for COVID-19 ]

But to do it against Blades, a team without a win that rarely scores and does not defend well?

Terrible. And Bruce is saying that he’s going to start implementing his style instead of the cautious Benitez approach.

That should go well against — checks notes — Arsenal on Monday (Watch live at 3pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com). You’re not wrong, Steve, but maybe wait a few more days to implement the attack-first part.

“I’m going to do it my way, the way I see fit, and see where we are,” Bruce said. “I’ve tried to play a certain way to make sure that we get the results that we need and I’ve hinted from day one how I would like to play and, probably, not done it enough but the gloves are off now so we will do it my way.”

Now the woeful Magpies cannot deny that their performances are far below their table standing, and that they will soon be in a relegation race without a drastic change in fortunes.

Newcastle’s 19 points open the weekend seven clear of the bottom three.

The good news is that Jamaal Lascelles and Jamal Lewis are back for the Magpies and Allan Saint-Maximin finally back in training. Federico Fernandez has been immense in Lascelles’ absence, but the Argentine center back is now struggling with an ailment himself.

Follow @NicholasMendola