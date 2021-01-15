Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

While Seattle Sounders star Jordan Morris is being linked with an overseas move, a Nigerian star is angling for a move to Major League Soccer.

[ MORE: JPW’s Premier League picks ]

Meanwhile, the rumor mill has two other players possibly moving on from Manchester United while a Real Madrid striker is looking to London.

Lingard to Nice, Williams to Sheffield United

Manchester United duo Jesse Lingard and Brandon Williams are being linked with loans to Premier League bottom dwellers Sheffield United.

Blades are coming off their first win of the season and still have hope of climbing out of the bottom three more than a half-season to play.

Lingard’s move could be permanent while the 20-year-old Williams would be expected to be a loan move, though the pair have suitors across the Premier League.

Williams could use the playing time after starting plenty for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last season, while Lingard needs to jumpstart his career.

He could instead see a loan to Ligue 1 outfit Nice. Lingard has 24 England caps but very little playing time in recent seasons.

The 28-year-old broke out for 13 goals and seven assists across all competitions in Man United’s 2017-18 season but has since added just nine and six over two-plus seasons.

Mariano to West Ham

Might Real Madrid send Mariano Diaz to London?

West Ham is said to view Mariano as a possible replacement for Sebastien Haller, who fell out of favor with David Moyes and did not replicate his Eintracht Frankfurt prowess with the Irons before moving to Ajax last week.

Mariano, 27, wants to go on loan after getting just six appearances for Zinedine Zidane.

The Dominican striker has not found a lot of goals in a Real shirt but scored 20 times in just over a year with Lyon.

Whether he can be a better fit and more effective than Haller, who had 33 goals and 19 assists in two seasons with Eintracht, is an interesting question.

Ighalo to MLS

Odion Ighalo’s Manchester United loan from Shanghai Shenhua ends on Jan. 31, but the Nigerian striker is prepared to extend his stay or move abroad.

Ighalo, 31, has only managed four appearances for United this season after the Red Devils added Edinson Cavani, but he bagged five goals in just over 600 minutes for the club last season. Prior to that, he scored 46 goals in three Chinese Super League seasons after moving from Watford.

The rumor conjures memories of another Nigerian with Premier League experience who went on to star in MLS: Obafemi Martins. And with the Morris news above, it wouldn’t be wild to connect dots from Manchester or Shanghai to Seattle.

Here’s Ighalo, from ESPN:

“I have options. I wait for my agent. He is doing his job and I’m doing mine. At the end of the month, we have to decide what is best and we’ll take it. If it’s possible I’d like to play in MLS but I have to wait to see if it’s possible. The league is doing well and if the opportunity arises then I’d grab it with two hands.”

Imagine if a club could add a playmaker like Mesut Ozil and a finisher like Ighalo.

Follow @NicholasMendola