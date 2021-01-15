WSL preview: USWNT stars enter Chelsea – Man Utd grudge match

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Cross your fingers and toes, but there appears to be good news one week after COVID-19 problems limited the Women’s Super League to a single game.

All six WSL fixtures look set to go ahead on Sunday, including a monumental tussle between first and second (Stream Chelsea – Manchester United at 9:30 am ET Sunday online via NBCSports.com).

Manchester United Women, like their Premier League counterparts, lead the table. The women will aim to put Chelsea further behind them when the Blues host United with three fewer points but a match-in-hand.

The sides drew 1-1 on Week 1 when United’s Leah Galton and Chelsea’s Sam Kerr traded goals, though USWNT stars Tobin Heath and Christen Press have since joined the Old Trafford set.

United has been led by a number of stars including Press and Heath, with WSL player of the month Galton crediting her American teammates.

“Christen Press and Tobin Heath have changed minds and our mindset,” she told The Guardian. “They’ve brought a different, much more positive, mentality. They’ve given us belief and the confidence to keep pushing forward, to create and to take more chances. They’ve given me the confidence to shoot from outside the area.”

Chelsea and United are the two highest-flying attacks not named Arsenal this season, and both are allowing fewer than a goal per game.

No one’s taken more shots than United’s 206, while 75 on target matches the Red Devils with the Gunners.

Chelsea has been led by Australian star Sam Kerr and English playmaker Fran Kirby, the former pacing the WSL in xG/90 and the latter doing the same in G+A90.

⏪ The last time @ManUtdWomen and @ChelseaFCW met in the #BarclaysFAWSL, @leah_galton21 scored in a 1-1 draw 👊 Can December's @BarclaysFooty Player of the Month continue her goalscoring form at Kingsmeadow on Sunday? pic.twitter.com/pl2JCk5j6r — Barclays FA Women's Super League (@BarclaysFAWSL) January 15, 2021

Women’s Super League schedule for Week 12

Man City v Aston Villa — 7:30am ET Sunday — STREAM

Everton v Bristol City — 8am ET Sunday

Reading v Arsenal — 9am ET Sunday

Birmingham City v Brighton — 9am ET Sunday

Chelsea v Manchester United — 9:30am ET Sunday — STREAM

West Ham v Tottenham Hotspur — 10am ET Sunday

Women’s Super League table heading into Week 12

Manchester United — 10 matches, 26 points, +18 GD

Chelsea — 9 matches, 23 points, +23 GD

Arsenal — 10 matches, 22 points, +30 GD

Man City — 9 matches, 18 points, +14 GD

Everton — 9 matches, 14 points, +2 GD

Reading — 11 matches, 13 points, -7 GD

Birmingham City — 8 matches, 9 points, -4 GD

Tottenham — 9 matches, 9 points, -6 GD

Brighton — 10 matches, 8 points, -12 GD

West Ham — 9 matches, 7 points, -10 GD

Aston Villa — 8 matches, 6 points, -9 GD

Bristol City — 10 matches, 2 points, -39 GD

