Brendan Aaronson made a perfect start to life in Europe, as the USMNT youngster scored and grabbed an assist on his debut for RB Salzburg in Austria.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

The reigning Austrian champions hammered Steyr 6-0 in a friendly, as Aaronson settled in very well after his transfer from the Philadelphia Union at the end of 2020.

The Austrian Bundesliga restarts on Jan. 24 after their winter break, as Salzburg sit top of the table but Sturm Graz, LASK and Rapid Vienna are only behind them by a point.

Aaronson, 20, is widely regarded as being one of the top creative talents in the USMNT player pool and the midfielder will be moulded by former USMNT player and assistant coach Jesse Marsch, who continues to work wonders at Salzburg.

The New Jersey native will feature in the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 against Villarreal for Salzburg, as they just missed out on reaching the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League as Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich qualified for the knockout rounds ahead of them in the group stage.

With Christian Pulisic, Antonee Robinson, Gio Reyna, Tyler Adams, Josh Sargent, Gio Reyna, Sergino Dest, Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah and many others getting regular minutes in the top-flight of Europe’s top five leagues, Aaronson is the latest USMNT product to make the move to Europe and seems to have settled in well.

Here’s the video of Aaronson’s debut goal.

FIRST GAME – FIRST GOAL!

Brenden #Aaronson! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ljDayFhHCy — FC Red Bull Salzburg EN (@FCRBS_en) January 16, 2021

Follow @JPW_NBCSports