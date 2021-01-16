Arsenal – Newcastle: How to watch, start time, stream link, odds, prediction

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Arsenal – Newcastle: Struggling Newcastle United seeks its first away win over Arsenal in over a decade when it visits the Emirates Stadium on Monday (Watch live at 3 pm ET Monday on NBCSN and stream online via NBCSports.com).

Arsenal has won 15 of its last 16 matches against Newcastle only dropping a 2-1 decision at St. James’ Park in 2018, and hasn’t lost to the Magpies at the Emirates since Nov. 7, 2010.

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners are unbeaten in four after drawing Crystal Palace on Thursday, two days after Newcastle gave Sheffield United its first win of the season.

On top of history, Steve Bruce will also be contending with a new outlook on his Newcastle set-up after an expletive-laden vow to be more attack-minded following its pitiful performance versus the Blades.

ARSENAL – NEWCASTLE STREAM LIVE

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Arsenal – Newcastle with team news, odds, stream link, and more.

Team news

Newcastle has Allan Saint-Maximin back in training but Federico Fernandez is now injured. Jamaal Lascelles and Jamal Lewis may make their returns to the fold.

Arsenal welcomed Thomas Partey back to the field in a sub’s role versus Palace, and he was good. Gabriel Magalhaes is back but Kieran Tierney and Gabriel Martinelli face late fitness tests and Pablo Mari remains out.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Arsenal (-239) | Newcastle (+650) | Draw (+340)

Prediction

Maybe Newcastle snaps to life and also benefits from two more days’ rest than their hosts but that history lesson above is a buzzkill to that theory, especially with Allan Saint-Maximin likely still out of the fold for the Magpies. Arsenal 3-0 Newcastle.

How to watch Arsenal – Newcastle

