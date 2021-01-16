USWNT star Abby Dahlkemper to Manchester City has been confirmed.

Dahlkemper, 27, is the third USWNT player to join Man City, as Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis joined for the 2020-21 season.

Dahlkemper has signed a contract at Manchester City which runs until the summer of 2023. Dahlkemper is currently with the USWNT in Florida, as they have a January camp which finishes on Jan. 22 after two friendly games against Colombia.

She is certainly excited to be heading to England later this month and play in the FA Women’s Super League.

“I am so excited to join Manchester City. It’s a world class club full of incredible players and I can’t wait to get started,” Dahlkemper said. “With all the talent in the FA WSL, I know that each game will present a new challenge and the opportunity to grow both as a player and as a person in England is going to be amazing, alongside having the chance to play Champions League football too.

“Sam [Mewis] and Rose [Lavelle] have been saying nothing but brilliant things about the Club and hearing them speak so highly about the facilities, the staff and the players as well as their experience of a new technical and tactical challenge is something that was really appealing to me. I just can’t wait to get over and help the team in whatever way I can and be successful on the field.”

The center back was the only outfield player in the USA’s squad to start every game during their 2019 World Cup success.

Dahlkemper joins Man City from the NC Courage in the NWSL, and they retain her NWSL rights. The center back has been a star for the Courage, who have won two NWSL titles in the last three years.

With Christen Press and Tobin Heath at Manchester United, plus a brief stint for Alex Morgan at Tottenham, the FA Women’s Super League continues to be a top destination for the top American talent.

The NWSL season in the USA does not start until May 2021, which is when the WSL in England ends, so there is the potential for some of these USWNT stars to head back to the USA once the season in England is over.

With the Tokyo Olympics also coming up later this year, the likes of Mewis, Dahlkemper and Lavelle will all be key members of the USWNT squad who are favorites to win Gold in Japan.

