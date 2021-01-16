Fulham – Chelsea stream live! How to watch, team news, odds

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Fulham – Chelsea: Frank Lampard remains under immense pressure as the Blues have won just one of their last six Premier League fixtures (1W-1D-4L) ahead of a very short trip across north London to face the Cottagers at Craven Cottage on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30 pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Before the current skid began back on Dec. 12, Chelsea sat 3rd in the Premier League table, just two points back of Tottenham and Liverpool. Heading into the weekend and the halfway point of the 2020-21 season, they sit 9th, 19 points back of leaders Manchester United. Of course, a win on Saturday could see Chelsea jump as high up to 7th and suddenly trail the top-four race by three points. One thing is already crystal clear at this early point of the season: Lampard will not be in charge next season if Chelsea don’t climb back up the table between now and the end of the season.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Fulham – Chelsea this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Fulham – Chelsea (INJURY REPORT)

Fulham: None

Chelsea: QUESTIONABLE: N’Golo Kante (hamstring), Reece James (thigh), Andreas Christensen (knee)

Team inspection! 🔎 Your #FULCHE XI selected by Scott. pic.twitter.com/oKdbcfSLNB — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) January 16, 2021

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Fulham (+600) | Chelsea (-223) | Draw (+333)

Prediction

As discussed following Fulham’s come-from-behind draw with Tottenham on Wednesday, Scott Parker’s side is hugely improved from earlier this season and looks like it believes it can drag itself out of the relegation zone, where they currently reside in 18th place. Don’t be at all surprised when this is a dead-even game decided by one or two touches. Fulham 1-2 Chelsea.

How to watch Fulham – Chelsea: stream and start time

Kickoff: 12:30 pm ET Saturday

TV: NBC

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

