Leeds – Brighton: Despite impressing with quality performances in the absence of positive results for much of the 2020-21 Premier League season, Brighton are nine games without a victory and drifting perilously close to the relegation zone ahead of their visit to Elland Road on Saturday (Watch live at 10 am ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Graham Potter’s Brighton has won just twice in 18 Premier League outings this season, this the Seagulls now sit just two points clear of 18th-place Fulham who have two games in hand.

While Leeds have struggled mightily with the upper tier of Premier League sides this season, they have largely thrived against their fellow strugglers, with five of their seven wins (and just two of eight defeats) coming against bottom-half sides. That could spell serious trouble for Brighton.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Leeds – Brighton this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Leeds – Brighton (INJURY REPORT)

Leeds: OUT: Gaetano Berardi (knee), Adam Forshaw (groin), Robin Koch (knee), Tyler Roberts (undisclosed), Kalvin Phillips (suspended), Illan Meslier (unknown)

Brighton: OUT: Adam Lallana (illness), Alireza Jahanbakhsh(knock), Aaron Connolly (thigh), Danny Welbeck (knee), Tariq Lamptey (thigh), Jose Izquierdo (knee), Florin Andone (knee)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Leeds (+105) | Brighton (+240) | Draw (+255)

Prediction

Leeds have been the definition of a “feast or famine” side this season, having scored three of more goals five times and having conceded three or more goals seven times. You can safely expect lots of fireworks and a few goals, at least. Leeds 4-2 Brighton.

How to watch Leeds – Brighton: stream and start time

Kickoff: 10 am ET Saturday

TV: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

