Mesut Ozil is finally leaving Arsenal and the German playmaker is heading to play for Fenerbahce, his boyhood club.
[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]
Ozil hasn’t played for Arsenal during the 2020-21 season after being left out of their Premier League and UEFA Europa League squads by Mikel Arteta.
Arteta has always said that decision was down to Ozil’s performances in training, but many believe there was a falling out behind-the-scenes between the German star, his manager and others at the club.
A report from The Athletic states that a deal has been agreed when it comes to Ozil, 32, agreeing to forego a chunk of his remaining wages at Arsenal as he is contracted to the Gunners until July 1.
Since the start of January he has been able to talk to clubs outside of England and the former Schalke and Real Madrid was linked with a move to D.C. United in Major League Soccer.
Earlier this week Ozil had this to say about a possible move to Fenerbahce.
“If I went to Turkey, I could only go to Fenerbahce,” Ozil said. “I grew up as a Fenerbahce fan as a kid in Germany – every German-Turkish person supports a Turkish team when they grow up in Germany. And mine was Fenerbahce. Fenerbahce is like Real Madrid in Spain. The biggest club in my country.”
It is believed Ozil will join Fenerbahce on a free transfer in the next few days, and here are more details from our partners in the UK at Sky Sports.
“The developments come after progress was made in talks between Arsenal technical director Edu, Fenerbahce director Emre and Ozil’s agent. The Gunners made it clear they wanted Ozil to leave in January.
“Ozil’s wages – he currently earns around £350,000 per week – are not expected to be a problem, and it is thought he will forego a portion of the outstanding pay on the remainder of his Arsenal contract.