Transfer news: Toney to Arsenal, Podolski to MLS, Okay move for WBA?

Not the first to make the joke. Certainly not the last.

But West Brom fans, are you feeling Okay?

The Baggies are in the rumor mill Saturday alongside Arsenal, West Ham United, and FC Cincinnati.

Okay Yokuslu to West Brom

Sam Allardyce is riding high on a much-needed derby win over Wolves, and the West Brom boss knows he needs to sort out of his back end.

The Baggies have shipped chance after chance (and goal after goal) this season including 15 in the five games since Allardyce took the reins at the Hawthorns.

They’ve allowed a league-worst 41 goals this season and are reportedly hoping to get some cover for their center backs in the form of a loan for Celta Vigo’s Okay Yokuslu.

The 26-year-old Turkish international defensive midfielder can also play center back and a more advanced role and played 56 La Liga games in his first two years with the Spanish club but has been more of a sub this season.

The Baggies are also being linked with another defensive midfielder in one-time transfer mill mainstay William Carvalho of Real Betis, as well as a loan for Galatasaray striker Mbaye Diagne.

Toney to Arsenal

Newcastle fans, look away: The striker that several managers didn’t prefer in black and white might be heading to one of the world’s most celebrated attacks.

Brentford striker Ivan Toney, 24, is said to be a target of Arsenal, according to Football.London, and the prolific lower league scorer has previously been linked with West Ham.

Toney was hailed as a major capture for the Magpies when he arrived from Northampton Town in 2014 as an 18-year-old with 11 goals in League Two.

Newcastle gave him three times as many loans as appearances, and the striker has since scored 95 goals between the loans to Barnsley (twice), Petersborough, Wigan, and Scunthorpe United (also twice), plus a sale to Shrewsbury Town before moving to Brentford.

He’s got 16 goals with the Bees this season and came off the bench when Brentford knocked his former club out of the League Cup. Whoops.

Podolski to FC Cincinnati

What does currently-injured 35-year-old Lukas Podolski have left in the tank?

MLS side FC Cincinnati may want to find out.

The 130-times capped Germany center forward has spent the last few seasons in Japan and Turkey but Cincy is said to be one of two MLS clubs interested in signing Podolski on a free transfer this summer.

TRUE ✅ One of the two interested MLS-Clubs in @Podolski10 is … @fccincinnati 🇺🇸 — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) January 15, 2021

