VIDEO: USMNT back Robinson sees straight red for Fulham v Chelsea

Antonee, friend… countryman… wyd?
USMNT left back Antonee Robinson took a strong individual and team first half from Fulham and tossed it in the bin with a straight red card before halftime against Chelsea at Craven Cottage on Saturday.
The 23-year-old slid wildly to upend Cesar Azpilicueta in the 41st minute of Saturday’s West London derby, condemning the Cottagers to 10 men against their highly-favored visitors.
Robinson has been one of the stars of Fulham’s resurgence after arriving in the summer from Wigan Athletic and nearly set up a goal moments before his bad decision.
Maybe Ivan Cavaleiro’s failure to score was still running through Robinson’s mind when the ex-Everton academy star hit the turf to send Chelsea’s veteran mainstay airborne.
Robinson was making his 13th-straight Premier League start for Scott Parker, but will now miss three matches plus whatever his manager wants to toss onto the disciplinary pile.