A massive derby has returned to the Premier League as Wolves – West Brom in the Black Country derby will not be for the faint-hearted on Saturday (start time 7:30 am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with both teams in poor form.

This is the first time they’ve met in any competition since 2012.

Sam Allardyce and Nuno Espirito Santo both need a win to get their season going, as Wolves have slumped down the table since Raul Jimenez was injured and West Brom are in serious trouble in the relegation zone and were knocked out of the FA Cup by third-tier Blackpool last time out.

Allardyce was a boyhood Wolves fan but he is now in charge of their bitter rivals and aside from a point away at Liverpool, his West Brom side have been battered routinely as they sit seven points from safety going into this derby.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of this bitter rivalry.

Team news

Wolves have recalled striker Patrick Cutrone from his loan spell at Fiorentina, while Morgan Gibbs-White has also returned after his loan spell at Swansea. Daniel Podence, Raul Jimenez and Marcal are out, but Willy Boly does return in defense. Adama Traore has shaken off a hamstring issue to feature against West Brom, as he lines up with Fabio Silva up front.

West Brom are without Karlan Grant, Sam Field and Conor Townsend, while Hal Robson-Kanu is back on the bench and new signing Robert Snodgrass makes his first start in the Premier League for the Baggies.

📋 Here’s our Starting XI for today’s game at Molineux. COME ON YOU BAGGIES! 🔵⚪️@MonsterEnergy | #WOLWBA — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) January 16, 2021

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Wolves (-200) are the heavy favorites, while West Bromwich Albion (+600) are massive underdogs. The draw is +290.

Prediction

West Brom will make this tighter than their recent games, but Wolves have too much quality in midfield for them. Even though they’re struggling to score, Wolves will ease to victory. Wolves 2-0 West Bromwich Albion.

How to watch Wolves – West Brom stream and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com