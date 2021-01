Liverpool – Manchester United is always one of the biggest games on the planet, but their clash at Anfield this Sunday (start time 11:30am ET on Peacock Premium) is the biggest of the Premier League season.

For the first time in a long time these bitter rivals are battling for the Premier League title.

Manchester United have just overtaken Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table and have a three-point lead heading into this clash. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are flying and are unbeaten in their last 11 outings, while Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool lost at Southampton last time out and have now gone three Premier League games without a win.

Bitter rivals on and off the pitch, these teams have rarely been neck and neck at the top of the table in the Premier League era. This season there is hardly anything between them and given United’s incredible attacking talents and Liverpool having to deal with plenty of defensive injuries, things have levelled out.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Liverpool – Manchester United.

Starting Lineups

🔴 TEAM NEWS 🔴 The Reds to face @ManUtd 👊 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 17, 2021

A huge game at Anfield awaits – and here's your United starting XI 💪 🔴 #MUFC

#️⃣ #LIVMUN

🏆 #PL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 17, 2021

What they’re saying

Klopp on a team meeting to clear the air: “We lost against Southampton a week or so ago which was absolutely not what we wanted, but the next day we had a meeting and the boys had their say as well. So we are in a place where we want to be. We know what we have to do. We know what went wrong. We know what we want to change. And now we have to put in on the pitch. That’s the situation. I’m really looking forward to this game.”

Solskjaer on Man United’s injury news: “Well we have as many injuries as them! That is just how football is. I will give everyone tomorrow to prove their fitness. There are a couple of knocks we got at Burnley that I’m not sure about. I am going to give everyone a chance. Anthony (Martial) is not out of it. Only ones certainly out are Brandon (Williams) and Phil Jones – they are the two definitely can’t make the game. Others may be doubts, but fingers crossed.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Liverpool (-106) are the favorites and considering they haven’t lost at home in almost four years, that checks out. Manchester United (+250) are a very good price considering how good they are away from home. The draw is +270.

Prediction

This is going to be tight, tense and fiery. Either team can blow the other away if their attacking talents are on form. Liverpool are in poor form and their defensive absentees are hurting them. Manchester United are solid and have improved defensively, while finding a good balance in attack. I’m going to sit on the fence and go for an entertaining draw. Liverpool 1-1 Manchester United.

How to watch Liverpool – Manchester United stream and start time

Kick off: 11:30am ET, Sunday

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Peacock Premium

