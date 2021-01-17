Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool – Manchester United player ratings were tough to figure out in a tight, tense clash at Anfield which ended even.

Reigning Premier League champions Liverpool struggled to get going in attack but their makeshift defense held firm, while Man United were a little too hesitant to flood forward and were the happier team with a point as they remain top of the table.

Let’s just say both defenses had a good outing in a typically feisty battle between these bitter rivals who are battling for the Premier League title this season.

Below you will find out Liverpool – Manchester United player ratings as I dish out marks out of 10 and analysis.

Liverpool player ratings

Alisson: 8 – Didn’t have much to do other than be alert to rush off his line every time Man United were offside, then saved well late on to deny Fernandes and Pogba. Huge performance.

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 6 – Quiet game, again, as his form has taken a dip. Poor delivery too.

Fabinho: 9 – Brilliant display. Man of the match. Perfect positioning. Timed his tackles well and tracked Rashford all the way on multiple occasions. Could he be Liverpool’s best long-term center back alongside Virgil van Dijk?

Jordan Henderson: 7 – Solid enough outing out of position at center back. Played some nice balls forward, but still looks uncomfortable here. Liverpool miss him in midfield.

Andy Robertson: 6 – Had a few good chances early to cross and shoot, but got it wrong. Worked hard, as ever, up the flank.

Georginio Wijnaldum: 6 – Reliable in central midfield but couldn’t surge forward on the ball.

Thiago Alcantara: 8 – Majestic on the ball and dictated the tempo of the game. Oozed class. Smashed a shot on goal which was well saved.

Xherdan Shaqiri: 7 – Really good showing given how few minutes he has had. Had a few decent shots and always lively in central midfield.

Mohamed Salah: 6 – Couldn’t find any space behind Luke Shaw. Subdued display. Snatched at a few chances.

Roberto Firmino: 5 – Missed a great chance in each half, one with a tame curler and the other with a blocked finish at the back post. Lacking in confidence.

Sadio Mane: 6 – Never gave up and kept making his runs, but couldn’t get behind United’s defense.

Substitution

Curtis Jones (76′ on for Shaqiri): 6 – Did some decent work in midfield.

Divock Origi (85′ on for Firmino): N/A

James Milner (89′ on for Wijnaldum): N/A

Manchester United player ratings

David de Gea: 6 – A few routine stops and pushed away a shot from Thiago, but that was as tough as it got.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka: 7 – Had his hands full with Robertson and Mane, but did a good job and got forward.

Victor Lindelof: 8 – Solid and steady on his return to the team after injury. Calming presence.

Harry Maguire: 7 – One deflected pass in first half caused issues. Some very good blocks in second half. Led by example.

Luke Shaw: 8 – Other than one mistake on the ball which led to a Liverpool chance, solid defensively. Great surge forward to set up Fernandes for a big chance.

Fred: 6 – Did his job and protected United’s back four well. His type of game.

Scott McTominay: 6 – See above. Stopped Liverpool surging forward, but wasn’t as calm on the ball as he usually is.

Paul Pogba: 6 – Did a lot of defensive work on the right in the first half. Moved centrally in the second to help shore things up. Should have scored the winner late on but smashed straight at Alisson.

Bruno Fernandes: 6 – Whipped a free kick just wide in the first half, then had a shot save by Alisson in the second. His passing was a little off throughout.

Anthony Martial: 6 – Some really bright moments, but only last 60 minutes out on the left as Cavani replaced him. Would have liked to have seen him through the middle.

Marcus Rashford: 6 – Caught offside on multiple occasions and just couldn’t time his runs to perfection.

Substitution

Edinson Cavani (61′ on for Martial): 5 – Struggled to get any service at all.

Mason Greenwood (89′ on for Fernandes): N/A

