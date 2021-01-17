Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jose Mourinho says that Tanguy Ndombele deserves as much praise now than he’s thriving at Tottenham as the amount of grief he got while waiting to break into the side.

Ndombele scored the majestic final goal in Tottenham’s 3-1 win over Sheffield United on Sunday in a complete, 90-minute performance.

“I have enough experience to say and to feel that when a player is not playing very well, it’s his responsibility,” Mourinho said. “And when a player turns things around and brings his performance level to a very high level, it’s also his responsibility.”

The double-marked 24-year-old Frenchman finished a magnificent team move by muscling an outside-of-the-boot over Aaron Ramsdale and into the side netting, moments after Blades had pulled within one of the visitors.

Mourinho called Ndombele’s goal ‘genius’ and his overall game ‘magnificent.” From Football.London:

“The goal is amazing, but I don’t care about that, I care about the performance,” Mourinho said. “The performance was magnificent, I’m really pleased he’s come to this level, he’s playing very, very well.” … “The team was very dominant. Created enough chances in the first half to kill the game off and in the second half the intention was the same. Then we had the genius action that brought us back.”

He also used an expletive to say that “a player’s” entourage is responsible for questions about Ndombele or any other player’s previous usage.

Spurs have only lost one Premier League match away from home — the late loss to Liverpool — and their home losses came to Everton and Leicester City.

So it was important to rebound from the 1-1 draw with Fulham, which joined draw with Crystal Palace and Newcastle in relative infamy.

Spurs did that and can now refocus on a demanding stretch. It’s not just that Liverpool, Chelsea, and Man City are among their next five PL fixtures. It’s that Brighton’s fast pace and West Brom’s desperation will not allow for another Fulham-like slip-up in sharpness.

