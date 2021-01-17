Transfer news: Brighton locks in Bayern target Lamptey, recalls Polish teen

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Brighton and Hove Albion locked in one of its new stars this weekend and is ready to begin the Seagulls journey of another young hopeful.

Tariq Lamptey has a new Brighton deal through 2024-25, the team announced Sunday, and the club has recalled teenager Michal Karbownik from his loan to Legia Warsaw.

In extending Lamptey, the club has also insured its investment and raising its value as clubs like Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, and Arsenal have been linked with the former Chelsea prospect.

[ MORE: Maddison explains socially-distant celebration ]

Lamptey, 20, has missed a month with the effects of a hamstring injury but the right-sided player has been the total package since arriving from Chelsea in January 2020.

A right back most of last season who made his first three Chelsea appearances in January but ultimately opted to move to Brighton, Lamptey is playing a bit more advanced this season and has dominated matches at times.

“He has been the model professional, he works exceptionally hard, is a humble lad and is a team player,” said manager Graham Potter. “He fits in with everything we would want from a player, now it’s about helping him reach his potential.”

Brighton beat Leeds on Saturday, its first win without Lamptey. this season.

The Seagulls bought Karbownik, 19, from Legia Warsaw in October but loaned the playmaker right back to the Polish powers.

The left back made his Poland international debut in October, capturing his first three caps. Those appearances join 47 senior appearances for Legia, where he has eight assists between left back, right back, center midfield, and attacking midfield.

Karbownik played left back, left mid, and right mid in his three caps for Jerzy Brzeczek.

Michał Karbownik is a big 🇵🇱 prospect. Such a fun player to watch 💪 Check out his highlights 👇 pic.twitter.com/DCGckJmZhT — Scouting Polska (@ScoutingPolska) February 28, 2020

Follow @NicholasMendola