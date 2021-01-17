Transfer news: Eriksen to West Ham, $10M winger to NYCFC

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The January transfer rumor mill has its eyes trained on London and New York City this Sunday.

[ MORE: Transfer news ]

Major League Soccer and Premier League sides are looking for attacking weapons, including an ex-Spurs star potentially having an outlet with West Ham United.

Eriksen to West Ham

There’s an interesting nugget in an Italian report on the challenges Inter Milan are facing in their bid to rid themselves of Christian Eriksen.

The Danish star and longtime Spurs standout has high wages and the club has only received one firm offer for his services: a loan to West Ham United.

The article notes that Inter has considered a swap of dissatisfied playmakers with Atalanta’s Papu Gomez going the other way, and also says that Spurs and Ajax could look to loan the midfielder. All of those make a certain amount of sense.

Eriksen went 120 minutes in a Coppa Italia win this week, and those minutes are six times more than the 20 he managed between Dec. 16 and Wednesday. He has neither a goal nor assist this season after boasting four and three last season.

Cervi to NYCFC

Ronny Deila’s second season at NYCFC may include a $10 million winger.

Benfica left wing Franco Cervi is reportedly set for a move to New York City FC after rumors last month linked him to a few other Major League Soccer clubs.

Cervi, 26, moved from Rosario Central in his native Argentina to Benfica in 2016. He has four caps with Argentina, all in 2018, and has produced 20 goals and 26 assists in 157 matches for the Portugeuse powers.

City has Jesus Medina and Maxi Moralez as Designated Players at the moment.

Follow @NicholasMendola