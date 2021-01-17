USMNT Abroad: Hoppe scores again; Aaronson gets goal, assist on debut

Americans Abroad: A roundup of all of the weekend’s action featuring the USMNT’s youngest and brightest stars, including Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Sergiño Dest, Matthew Hoppe and others…

Here’s a look at some of this weekend’s biggest stories featuring the future of the USMNT…

Matthew Hoppe scores again for Schalke — WATCH HERE

Fresh off his first, second and third goals as a professional last weekend, 19-year-old Matthew Hoppe continued to work toward establishing himself as Schalke’s first-choice striker with his fourth goal in two games. At the time of Hoppe’s goal, which made it 1-1 in the 29th minute, things were beginning to look a little less bleak for 17th-place Schalke.

Alas, Luka Jovic bagged a brace in his first game back at Eintracht Frankfurt (on loan from Real Madrid) to secure a 3-1 victory and plunge Schalke back to the bottom of the table as a result.

Brenden Aaronson gets goal, assist on Red Bull Salzburg debut — WATCH HERE

Sure, it was only a friendly against a second-division side, but 20-year-old midfielder Brenden Aaronson is already getting his feet wet and making noise after scoring a goal and providing an assist in his first game for Austrian giant Red Bull Salzburg on Saturday.

Aaronson completed his move to Salzburg when the January transfer window opened, and American head coach Jesse Marsch wasted no time in getting the Philadelphia Union homegrown product and future USMNT man on the field.

Sergiño Dest subbed off at halftime of Super Cup

With Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao level at 1-1 in the Spanish Super Cup, Sergiño Dest was subbed off at halftime, replaced by center back Oscar Mingueza. It’s not the first time Dest has been brought off at halftime, as it happened just over two weeks ago to begin a run of five straight games in which the 20-year-old has failed to complete a 90-minute shift before being subbed off.

Barcelona went on to concede a 90th-minute equalizer before losing 3-2 in extra-time.

Christian Pulisic goes 90; Antonee Robinson sent off in same game

Antonee Robinson was shown a straight red card for his lunging tackle against Cesar Azpilicueta in the 44th minute, and Chelsea went on to score the game’s only goal late in the second half to snap their three-game winless skid in a battle of a pair of USMNT youngsters.

Christian Pulisic was rather quiet in Saturday’s game, as were the vast majority of Chelsea’s attacking players (from PST’s Pulisic v Robinson Watch post)…

16th minute: A ball is played to him and under no pressure he allows it to slip right out of play for a Fulham throw. Pulisic puts his hands up an sends and apology to his team.

67th minute: Ziyech whipped in a brilliant ball to the back post and Pulisic slid in but somehow missed it from two yards out. Giroud was in his way, but he should have scored.

82nd minute: Cut in from the left but his cross was straight to a Fulham defender. Then complained he was struck in the face by a Tete, but nothing was given. Headed the ball clear in his own box.

Weston McKennie comes off the bench in Juventus loss

With Juventus already 2-0 down to Inter Milan in a massive clash of titans in Serie A, Weston McKennie was one of three players subbed on in the 58th minute as Andrea Pirlo desperately attempted to rescued something from the game. McKennie hasn’t started any of Juve’s last four games, though he has come off the bench in three of them.

It wasn’t to be, though, as Inter Milan held on and won 2-0. The loss now leaves Juventus in 5th place, now seven points off the top spot as they chase their 10th-straight scudetto.

Tyler Adams an unused sub; Gio Reyna out with throat infection

After starting three of RB Leipzig’s last four games (all competitions), Tyler Adams was an unused sub during Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Wolfsburg.

Gio Reyna was expected to start, as he is effectively an every-game starter and 90-minute performer for Borussia Dortmund, but the 18-year-old was a late scratch after coming down with “a minor throat infection,” per the club.

Tim Weah comes off the bench in late Lille win

Timothy Weah is stuck somewhere between being one of Lille’s regular starters and a regular option off the bench ever since Christmas, though it’s a massive upgrade for the USMNT winger following his virtual exclusion from the squad when the season began. He only played nine minutes on Sunday, but he was on the field for Canadian star Jonathan David’s 91st-minute winner.

