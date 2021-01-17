WATCH: Pure Insigne magic in the house named for Maradona (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Napoli surged into third place in Serie A with a dominant show against Fiorentina and a mesmerizing goal driven by Lorenzo Insigne and finished by Mexican star Hirving Lozano.

Insigne already had a goal and Gennaro Gattuso’s Neapolitans led 2-0 when Insigne took the ball took the ball in his own half and began a mazy dribble down the left side.

The captain hung three of four Fiorentina defenders out to dry and cast a spell on left back Igor Julio, who was late to realize that Insigne’s perfectly-weighted pass was headed back post for Lozano’s 10th goal in all comps this season.

Credit to ESPN for the artistic caption, as Insigne certainly channeled the late namesake of the newly-renamed Stadio Diego Armando Maradona here.

Napoli would go on to win 6-0, moving three points back of Inter Milan and six behind AC Milan. Inter hosts Juventus later, and Milan has been hit by COVID-19 for its Monday visit to Cagliari without positive-testing stars Hakan Calhanoglu and Theo Hernandez.

WOW 🤯 Lorenzo Insigne with an assist for Napoli that Diego Maradona would have been proud of. pic.twitter.com/k1sjY0zUYW — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 17, 2021

