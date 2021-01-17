WATCH: Pure Insigne magic in the house named for Maradona (video)

By Nicholas MendolaJan 17, 2021, 8:56 AM EST
Napoli
Photo by SSC NAPOLI/SSC NAPOLI via Getty Images
0 Comments

Napoli surged into third place in Serie A with a dominant show against Fiorentina and a mesmerizing goal driven by Lorenzo Insigne and finished by Mexican star Hirving Lozano.

Insigne already had a goal and Gennaro Gattuso’s Neapolitans led 2-0 when Insigne took the ball took the ball in his own half and began a mazy dribble down the left side.

[ MORE: Maddison explains socially-distant celebration ]

The captain hung three of four Fiorentina defenders out to dry and cast a spell on left back Igor Julio, who was late to realize that Insigne’s perfectly-weighted pass was headed back post for Lozano’s 10th goal in all comps this season.

Credit to ESPN for the artistic caption, as Insigne certainly channeled the late namesake of the newly-renamed Stadio Diego Armando Maradona here.

Napoli would go on to win 6-0, moving three points back of Inter Milan and six behind AC Milan. Inter hosts Juventus later, and Milan has been hit by COVID-19 for its Monday visit to Cagliari without positive-testing stars Hakan Calhanoglu and Theo Hernandez.

MORE: Serie A news

Eriksen to West Ham
Transfer news: Eriksen to West Ham, $10M winger to NYCFC
Serie A schedule
Serie A schedule 2020-21, odds
Lazio - Roma
Alberto leads Lazio to 3-0 Derby della Capitale win over Roma