WATCH: USMNT teen prospect Matthew Hoppe scores again for Schalke

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Matthew Hoppe continues to raise his hand as Gregg Berhalter surveys his striker pool ahead of World Cup qualifying.

The Schalke teenager made it four goals in two games when he slotted a 29th-minute equalizer at Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday, following up his hat trick last weekend.

That was the first Bundesliga hat trick by an American… ever.

[ MORE: Three things from Blades – Spurs ]

Hoppe, 19, took advantage of slow-to-act Eintracht defender Martin Hinteregger, who apparently thought Kevin Trapp was well-positioned to collect Benjamin Stambouli’s hopeful entry. pass.

California native Hoppe takes a shoulder barge from Hinteregger but keeps his balance and composure to slot between Trapp’s legs.

Another game, another goal. Young American Matthew Hoppe is on a tear! pic.twitter.com/AOinuBFgi5 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 17, 2021

Follow @NicholasMendola