A roundup of the weekend’s results in the Women’s Super League (WSL), where Chelsea beat Manchester United to go top of the table, Arsenal unexpectedly dropped points as they fell to third place, and fourth-place Manchester City fired off a warning shot to the rest of the league…

Chelsea 2-1 Manchester United

There’s a new leader in the clubhouse after Chelsea battled to a 2-1 victory over top-of-the-table Manchester United on Sunday, making the top spot their own in the process.

Pernille Harder opened the scoring and gave the Blues the lead right on the half-hour mark, but Lauren James hit back for the Red Devils in the 61st minute. The 1-1 scoreline lasted just four minutes, though, as Fran Kirby, fresh off her four goals last weekend, raced in behind and hammered home the winner in the 65th.

The victory sends Chelsea, who also have a game in hand, above Manchester United on goal differential.

Reading 1-1 Arsenal

Arsenal would have overtaken Manchester United for first place with a win over mid-table Reading, but instead the Gunners were forced to come back from an early deficit to rescue a disappointing point.

Lauren Burton put the Royals ahead in the 5th minute, and Arsenal, the highest-scoring side in the WSL this season, didn’t pull level until the 40th. Despite out-shooting Reading 12-5 (5-2 on target) a second goal wasn’t in the cards for Arsenal.

After starting the season with five wins from their first five games amid an unstoppable spree, Arsenal have won just two of their last six (2W-2D-2L)

Manchester City 7-0 Aston Villa

Down in fourth, Manchester City, who like Chelsea have a game in hand, thrashed Aston Villa to move within two points of Arsenal and five back of Manchester United and Chelsea. It’s looking increasingly likely that the WSL is set for a four-horse title race.

Without any of their USWNT stars — Rose Lavelle, Sam Mewis and Abby Dahlkemper — available due to international call-ups, Man City simply proceeded to score six first-half goals anyway. Lauren Hemp (2nd and 38th minutes), Jill Scott (17th), Georgia Stanway (31st) and Ellen White (45′) did the damage early along with an own goal in the 40th, before Chloe Kelly got the lucky seventh in the 79th.

Other WSL results

Everton 4-0 Bristol City

West Ham United 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Birmingham City 0-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

