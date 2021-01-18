Fulham – Manchester United: How to watch, start time, team news, odds

Fulham – Manchester United: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Premier League-leading Red Devils will look to keep the good times rolling when they visit Craven Cottage on Wednesday (Watch live at 3:15 pm ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

FULHAM – MAN UNITED STREAM LIVE

Following Sunday’s scoreless draw with Liverpool, Manchester United’s lead is two points over second-place Manchester City. Furthermore, three points are all that separate Man United in first, Man City in second and Liverpool in fourth. To say the Premier League title race is infinitely more interesting now than a few weeks ago would be, while difficult to achieve, an understatement.

Solskjaer and Co., have dropped just six points from their last dozen Premier League fixtures, a run which began following a 1-0 defeat to Arsenal on Nov. 1, at which point the Red Devils had lost more games (3) than they’d won (2) to begin the 2020-21 season.

Fulham, likewise, are in the midst of their best run of results this season despite the fact they’re winless in seven games. Before going down to 10 men and losing 1-0 to Chelsea on Saturday, were unbeaten in five games with five straight draws.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Fulham – Manchester United this Wednesday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Fulham – Manchester United (INJURY REPORT)

Fulham: QUESTIONABLE: Aleksandar Mitrovic (undisclosed) | OUT: Ruben Loftus-Cheek (loan deal), Mario Lemina (knock), Antonee Robinson (suspension), Tom Cairney (knee), Terence Kongolo (knock)

Man United: QUESTIONABLE: Facundo Pellistri (COVID-19) | OUT: Marcos Rojo (calf), Phil Jones (knee)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Fulham (+500) | Man United (-200) | Draw (+320)

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction: Fulham – Manchester United

After starting the season as one of the worst defensive sides in recent memory, Fulham have done well to lock things down and, at the very least, become far more difficult to break down. Having conceded just four goals in their last six games, Man United are likely in for a more difficult game than most would expect. Fulham 0-1 Manchester United.

How to watch Fulham – Manchester United: stream and start time

Kickoff: 3:15 pm ET Wednesday

TV: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Follow @AndyEdMLS