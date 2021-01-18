Premier League injuries, 2020-21

Premier League injuries: It’s time to take a look at the players who might be unavailable, or set to return from injury, ahead of matchweek 19 in the 2020-21 Premier League season.
Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.
Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons — whether a positive test or additional precautions — will always be deemed “questionable” until they make their return to action.
Arsenal injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Dani Ceballos (calf)) | OUT: Pablo Mari (calf)
Aston Villa injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Ross Barkley (hamstring) | OUT: Trezeguet (hamstring), Wesley (knee)
Brighton & Hove Albion injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Adam Lallana (undisclosed), Aaron Connolly (thigh), Jakub Moder (undisclosed), Jason Steele (undisclosed) | OUT: Tariq Lamptey (thigh), Alireza Jahanbakhsh (ankle), Danny Welbeck (knee), Jose Izquierdo (knee), Florin Andone (knee)
Burnley injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Jimmy Dunne (knock), Charlie Taylor (hamstring), Bailey Peacock-Farrell (illness)
Chelsea injuries
QUESTIONABLE: N’Golo Kante (hamstring)
Crystal Palace injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Wilfried Zaha (knee), Cheikhou Kouyate (undisclosed) | OUT: Mamadou Sakho (thigh), Nathan Ferguson (knee), Jeffrey Schlupp (thigh), Martin Kelly (calf), Wayne Hennessey (undisclosed), Connor Wickham (undisclosed)
Everton injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh) | OUT: Allan (hamstring), Fabian Delph (thigh), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (calf)
Fulham injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Aleksandar Mitrovic (undisclosed) | OUT: Ruben Loftus-Cheek (loan deal), Mario Lemina (knock), Antonee Robinson (suspension), Tom Cairney (knee), Terence Kongolo (knock)
Leeds United injuries
OUT: Illan Meslier (illness), Gaetano Berardi (knee), Adam Forshaw (groin), Robin Koch (knee)
Leicester City injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Nampalys Mendy (neck) | OUT: Dennis Praet (hamstring)
Liverpool injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Joel Matip (groin) | OUT: Virgil van Dijk (knee), Diogo Jota (knee), Joe Gomez (knee), Naby Keita (undisclosed), Konstantinos Tsimikas (knee)
Manchester City injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Aymeric Laporte (thigh), Sergio Aguero (COVID-19), Nathan Ake (undisclosed), Eric Garcia (COVID-19)
Manchester United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Facundo Pellistri (COVID-19) | OUT: Marcos Rojo (calf), Phil Jones (knee)
Newcastle United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Allan Saint-Maximin (COVID-19), Federico Fernandez (undisclosed)
Sheffield United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Oliver McBurnie (knock), Ben Osborn (knock), Lys Mousset (knock) | OUT: Sander Berge (hamstring), Jack O’Connell (knee), Jack Robinson (undisclosed)
Southampton injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Danny Ings (undisclosed), Oriol Romeu (calf), Mohamed Salisu (undisclosed) | OUT: Jannik Vestergaard (knee), Nathan Redmond (groin), Moussa Djenepo (thigh), Michael Obafemi (undisclosed), William Smallbone (knee)
Tottenham Hotspur injuries
OUT: Giovani Lo Celso (hamstring)
West Bromwich Albion injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Sam Johnstone (COVID-19), Matt Phillips (COVID-19) | OUT: Karlan Grant (foot), Conor Townsend (knee), Grady Diangana (hamstring)
West Ham United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Fabian Balbuena (isolation) | OUT: Arthur Masuaku (knee)
Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries
OUT: Raul Jimenez (head), Daniel Podence (calf), Jonny (knee), Fernando Marcal (groin)