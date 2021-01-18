Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The transfer news keeps on coming as Morgan Sanson to Arsenal and Adama Traore to Liverpool have been reported.

Let’s start with a potential arrival at Arsenal, as Mikel Arteta aims to reignite his attack and that should be easier now that Mesut Ozil has moved on.

Sanson to Arsenal, with other Premier League clubs interested

Marseille manager Andre Villas-Boas has admitted that Morgan Sanson is a player which English clubs are keeping a close eye on.

The versatile midfielder can also play in defense and his contract runs out next summer.

According to the Daily Mail, Aston Villa, West Ham, Tottenham and Arsenal all want to sign the French midfielder.

Sanson, 26, is valued at $27.1 million and given the perilous financial situation most clubs in Ligue 1 are in after the collapse of the TV deal for France’s top-flight.

Villas-Boas had this to say on Sanson’s situation after Marseille suffered a shock home defeat to Nimes on Saturday.

“We’ll see. The transfer window is open, Sanson is a player who is highly rated,” Villas-Boas said. “Officially, we have not received any offers, unless it happened during the match. He is a boy who interests English teams because of his characteristics, and it is possible that something could happen.”

Arsenal could certainly do with another midfielder as Thomas Partey is their main man in that area and Dani Ceballos is only around on loan. Mohamed Elneny and Granit Xhaka have played well when called upon, but are they long-term options in central midfield?

Mikel Arteta loves a versatile player and this move would make sense if the price can be driven down. Sanson is capable of creating and scoring goals (25 in 154 appearances for Marseille) and with Ozil out and Arsenal linked with Emiliano Buendia, a move for Sanson would be the cheapest option.

Adama Traore to Liverpool update

After the success of Diogo Jota heading to Liverpool, you can see why Jurgen Klopp would be keen to head back to Wolves and sign another one of their forwards.

Traore, 24, is out of contract in the summer of 2023 and reported contract negotiations do not appear to be getting anywhere at Wolves.

According to a report in Sport in Spain, Liverpool are battling with Manchester City and Leeds United to sign Traore who is valued at $47 million.

The powerful winger has added plenty of poise to his game this season, but his future at Wolves does appear to be up in the air as Nuno Espirito Santo has left him out of the team on multiple occasions.

Do Liverpool need another forward? We all said the same when Jota arrived in the summer, and that turned out pretty well. We all know Liverpool have defensive problems, but it appears that Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez could be back right at the end of this season and until then Jurgen Klopp will stick with Joel Matip and Fabinho at center back.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino are struggling for form and over the next few months we could see that trio broken up as Liverpool could have to make tough decisions now to stop them from declining.

Traore at Liverpool would be a great fit, but the same could be said for Leeds and Man City.

