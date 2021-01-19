Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Leicester – Chelsea is a huge clash between a title hopeful and a top four contender on Tuesday (start time 3:15 pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com)… but it isn’t the way around anyone expected.

Leicester are just two points off the top of the Premier League table after their win against Southampton, as Brendan Rodgers now has close to a fully-fit squad to choose from. If they beat Chelsea they will go top of the table.

Chelsea beat Fulham at the weekend, but it was hard work against 10 men for over 45 minutes as Frank Lampard’s side are still lacking in confidence in the attacking areas of the pitch.

If the Foxes beat Chelsea, they will move nine points ahead of them at the halfway point of the season. Can Leicester keep their fine form going in the second half of the season this season?

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Leicester – Chelsea.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Team news

Leicester are without Nampalys Mendy and Dennis Praet, while Jamie Vardy recovered from an ongoing hip problem. Leicester are unchanged from the team which beat Southampton at the weekend.

Our starting line-up for #LeiChe 🦊 Brought to you by @eToro 🔵 — Leicester City (@LCFC) January 19, 2021

Chelsea have a few injury concerns as N’Golo Kante is still missing with a hamstring problem. Andreas Christensen is fit enough to make the bench after being injured in December, as Reece James, Kai Havertz, Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi all start as Lampard makes four changes from the narrow win at Fulham.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Leicester (+185) are the slight underdogs, while Chelsea (+140) are the favorites and the draw is +235.

Prediction

I’m going to go for a draw here. Two very talented teams in very different form. Leicester look composed and like playing against team who give them space on the break, while Chelsea are lacking in confidence. Leicester 1-1 Chelsea.

How to watch Leicester – Chelsea stream and start time

Kick off: 3:15pm ET, Tuesday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

