Liverpool – Burnley: How to watch, start time, stream link, odds, prediction

Liverpool – Burnley: Could two teams aching for goals combine for a goalfest on Thursday at Anfield when Burnley visits Liverpool (start time 3pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com)?

Liverpool’s gone 348 minutes without a goal in Premier League play, while Burnley has played in four-straight 1-0 matches, three of them losses.

While the Reds are expected to bounce back into the goals, having produced plenty of chances, Sean Dyche’s Burnley present an aerial threat that could challenge Liverpool’s makeshift back line.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Liverpool – Burnley.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Team news

The Reds are still without Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Diogo Jota, Kostas Tsimikas, and Naby Keita, while Joel Matip could return.

Burnley is waiting on Charlie Taylor (thigh) and Jimmy Dunne (undisclosed).

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

It is no surprise that Liverpool is a heavy favorite to win at -556, while a draw is even a longshot at +575 and a Burnley win would pay +1300.

Liverpool – Burnley prediction

We weren’t kidding in the lede. Liverpool’s going to score a bunch unless Nick Pope stands on his head — which does happen on occasion — but a lack of Joel Matip might just find Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes pestering Liverpool’s goal line. Liverpool 4-2 Burnley.

How to watch Liverpool – Burnley stream and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET Thursday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Follow @NicholasMendola