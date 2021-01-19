Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Christian Pulisic can do everything.

Not only is the USMNT and Chelsea star crushing it on the pitch, his style off it is immaculate too. I mean, come on, this is incredible.

Pulisic, 22, was profiled by GQ and the American superstar showed off some superb looks. He is a shy, reserved character off the pitch, so this is a big deal for him. Fair play for going for it.

After spending the majority of his adult life living in Germany and London, the Pennsylvania native is obviously very bold and ambitious with his fashion choices. And it works.

“I’m a pretty quiet kid, an introverted kind of guy,” Pulisic told GQ. “Doing this stuff, it’s not easy for me.”

Look, we all know that USMNT social media will go into meltdown over this. Photos of Landon Donovan’s water fountain shot from back in the day will be shared (it’s still epic, btw) and these photos will be shared of Pulisic whenever he does something good, or bad, on the pitch.

But it is really cool to see a USMNT player getting so much coverage on a global stage and his presence as a leading player at Chelsea in the Premier League means things like this will surely happen more often in the future, and especially before the 2026 World Cup on home soil.

Take a look at the images below, as GQ gave Pulisic the full treatment.

