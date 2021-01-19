Pulisic Watch: How the USMNT star fared in Chelsea’s latest dud

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We can comfortably say two positive things about Christian Pulisic at Chelsea:

His injury concerns are less so after he started his seventh-straight Premier League game and went 90 minutes for the sixth time. Frank Lampard is completely sold on the 22-year-old American winger.

One of those nice, light, fluffy clouds carries a dark lining, though, as Lampard may be on his last managerial legs at Stamford Bridge after Chelsea fell 2-0 to Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday.

How was Pulisic in the loss? Just fine, winning two dangerous free kicks and earning status as Chelsea’s most dangerous attacker.

That’s not saying a ton either, unfortunately, as Chelsea’s attack was poor again and the Blues sit in eighth place, nine points off their table-topping hosts.

Pulisic Watch: Minute-by-minute analysis of the USMNT winger

1st minute: Flying out of the blocks, Pulisic is denied an early shot by young Leicester star Wesley Fofana.

6th minute: Leicester’s Maddison and Albrighton play a short corner and Pulisic is at sixes and sevens to defend the duo’s quick movement. Albrighton’s cross is flicked by Barnes onto the path of Ndidi for the game’s opening goal.

28th minute: Chelsea is struggling to find its playmakers and Pulisic wins a free kick in his own half after firing back to get a touch.

33rd minute: He’s driving play again, surging through the final third to lay off for Callum Hudson-Odoi. The British winger’s shot hits the outside of the side netting.

40th minute: The American wins a penalty off Jonny Evans but wait! VAR sees the foul occurring just outside the 18. Mason Mount gets the ensuing free kick over the wall but not under the bar.

42nd minute: Pulisic’s bid to block a cross bounds off his hand and to Marc Albrighton. The American is a step slow to thwart Albrighton’s searching long ball and Chelsea’s Reece James makes a mess of marking James Maddison. 2-0 Leicester.

HT: Pulisic (28), Abraham (14), and Hudson-Odoi (19) have combined for 61 touches.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

55th minute: Our first good look of Pulisic in the second half saw the now right wing blazing back to catch James Maddison, Reece James nowhere to be found.

60th minute: Pulisic is back on the left side and working with a forward-thinking Thiago Silva, but Leicester handles the threat.

68th minute: Lampard takes off Hudson-Odoi and Kai Havertz in the 68th minute for Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech, keeping the USMNT star on the left wing and playing Werner underneath Abraham.

70th minute: Pulisic either broke early or the pass was hit late as the American breaks past the Leicester back line to see the flag raised for offside.

72nd minutes: Bursts past Timothy Castagne and hits the deck but the ball last hit Pulisic and it’s a goal kick.

85th minute: Wesley Fofana chops down Pulisic, who’s won another promising free kick just outside the area. Werner lunged to put Ziyech’s free kick in the goal but the Sian Massey-Ellis’ flag was up and VAR wouldn’t change anything.

FT: Is this the last time we see Pulisic playing for Frank Lampard at Chelsea? The underfire Blues boss may be out the door after another wayward result and that will lead to plenty of anxiety amongst USMNT supporters as a new boss weighs up his best players in a talented pool. Pulisic finishes with 49 touches, 7-of-11 duels won, three fouls drawn, two tackles, and one shot attempt (SofaScore).

