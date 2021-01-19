USMNT’s Yedlin cool with Bruce, frustrated with Newcastle contract worry

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Newcastle United might be struggling mightily but USMNT right back DeAndre Yedlin is enjoying one of his better spells with the club since it was promoted from the Championship.

The American flyer, 27, has emerged from a summer on the transfer market and 2.5 months on the outside-looking-in at St. James’ Park to get regular playing time for Steve Bruce.

The problem? He’s out-of-contract this summer and has no idea whether the Magpies would like him to stick around Northeast England.

There are complications for sure given the club’s constant takeover rumors and the fact that Bruce may be on borrowed time as Newcastle boss, but Yedlin just wants a club.

Yedlin spoke at length about his situation, praising Bruce in an interview with CBS Sports’ James Benge that notes the player is being sought by Werder Bremen, Mainz, Augsburg, Club Brugge, Trabzonspor, and Besiktas.

Back on the pitch, he’s hopeful for some clarity.

“I am fortunate for the opportunity,” Yedlin said. “it’s just the fact that there has really been no clarity about what their thoughts going forward are. I understand there’s a business side to it but also it’s a person’s life you’re dealing with. There’s no issues with the manager at all. He has been fantastic and I’m fortunate he has given me another opportunity to go out and showcase myself. “At this moment [I want] just some clarity over whether Newcastle want me to stay or whether I can go. Whatever it is it’s something that needs to be talked about pretty quickly because there’s six months left on my contract. If I am going to leave Newcastle there’s steps I need to take in terms of talking to other teams and things like that. There’s been no clarity. My agent has reached out to people at Newcastle and they’ve responded back saying ‘yes we’ll call you’ and there’s no calls back. That has been quite frustrating.”

It’s a safe bet that Newcastle will move on from Yedlin — and vice versa —

Here’s a look at Yedlin’s last four seasons with the Magpies using WhoScored’s player comparison tool.

The numbers certainly taking a dive once Rafa Benitez’s emphasis on Yedlin’s speed flying up the right wing turned into a less-demanding tactical approach from Bruce.

Yedlin needs to go somewhere — and maybe it’s staying at Newcastle under a difference boss — where he’s going to be able to utilize his physical gifts and sharpen up his tactical nous to stay in a crowded USMNT fullback pool ahead of the 2022 World Cup. With Sergino Dest, Reggie Cannon, Antonee Robinson, and now Bryan Reynolds making waves, it’s easy to forget how impressive Yedlin is at his best.

