West Ham – West Brom will not be one for the faint-hearted on Tuesday (start time 1pm ET via Peacock Premium) as ‘Big Sam’ Allardyce and David Moyes lock horns once again.

Allardyce secured his first win as West Brom manager with a dramatic 3-2 derby victory at Wolves on Saturday and the Baggies will be full of confidence heading into this clash. They remain in the bottom three but are now just five points from safety.

As for West Ham, they beat Burnley to continue their fine season as Moyes’ side now have 29 points and are quietly right in the hunt for European qualification.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Hammers and Baggies colliding at the London Stadium.

MORE: How to watch PL in the USA

Team news

West Ham start Michail Antonio again after he scored the winner on Saturday, while Manuel Lanzini starts in an attacking midfield role. Arthur Masuaku is still out, while Fabian Balbuena returns and is on the bench.

Here's our team to take on @WBA… ⚒#WHUWBA — West Ham United (@WestHam) January 19, 2021

West Brom bring Conor Gallagher back into the starting lineup after his suspension, while Sam Johnstone returns after having a positive COVID-19 test. Grady Diangana, Conor Townsend, Matt Phillips and Karlan Grant are all out. Robert Snodgrass doesn’t start for West Brom as per an agreement with West Ham, who he left a few weeks ago to join the Baggies.

📋 Here’s our Starting XI for tonight’s game at London Stadium. COYB! 🟢🟡@MonsterEnergy | #WHUWBA — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) January 19, 2021

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

West Ham (-176) are the heavy favorites, while West Brom (+475) are big outsiders but are worth a punt. The draw is +290.

Prediction

West Ham will edge this, because they are tight at the back and will be able to find the gaps in West Brom’s defense on the break and from set pieces. Antonio will love this. West Ham 2-0 West Brom.

How to watch, stream and start time

Kick off: Tuesday, 1pm ET

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

